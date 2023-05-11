Juventus Plusvalenze case: Monday 22 May, new hearing of the FIGC Court of Appeal, will there be a new penalty?

Exactly two days after the publication of the motivations of the Coni Guarantee Board on the Juventus capital gains case, the bianconeri – exactly 24 hours from the kick-off of the Europa League semi-final first leg against Sevilla – knew the date of the second hearing of the capital gains case, which will have to redefine the new penalty against the Old Lady. As learned by Ansa, the FIGC Federal Court of Appeal will give its second hearing on Monday 22 May. The hearing has been set for Empoli-Juventus (postponement of the 36th day of Serie A), a few days before the delicate match against Milan in Turin on the penultimate day which could be decisive for the fate of the Champions League sprint. A decision that will upset the ranking of Danilo and his companions but which should probably be less severe than the -15, inflicted in the first instance on April 20th.

With a 75-page document, the Panel in its motivations substantially confirmed the accusatory system, starting from the recognized legitimacy of the reopening of the trial, then reiterating the sporting offense (art. 4) and emphasizing a preordained method of violation of the rules. Therefore, in asking for a remodulation of the sentence, a new penalty in the standings appears to be taken for granted which will probably be revised but which will arrive with all certainty. In the media these days almost everyone has imagined a reduction of 9 points, also referring to the request that the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè made in the closing speech of the first hearing. With a reduction of this tenor, the bianconeri would say goodbye to second place and the Champions League area and would go down to fight for 5th and 7th place. For this reason, regardless of what the reduction of points will be, the impression is that the easiest way to qualify for the next Champions League passes from the conquest of the Europa League and from what will happen in the double confrontation against the surly Sevilla.

