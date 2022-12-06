Juventus found themselves, after a couple of weeks off, at the Continassa. Thus begins a long phase of preparation, which will lead the bianconeri – also through moments such as the friendly match against Arsenal on Saturday the 17th in London – to restart in the league at the beginning of January, against Cremonese. On the pitch this afternoon, the group to start over worked on technical drills in pairs and work on ball possession. Paul Pogba e John Square they worked out in the gym. I work partially in groups instead for Mattia De Sciglio.