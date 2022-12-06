Home Health Juventus, preparation for Continassa resumed. Gym for Pogba and Cuadrado
Health

Juventus, preparation for Continassa resumed. Gym for Pogba and Cuadrado

by admin
Juventus, preparation for Continassa resumed. Gym for Pogba and Cuadrado

Juventus found themselves, after a couple of weeks off, at the Continassa. Thus begins a long phase of preparation, which will lead the bianconeri – also through moments such as the friendly match against Arsenal on Saturday the 17th in London – to restart in the league at the beginning of January, against Cremonese. On the pitch this afternoon, the group to start over worked on technical drills in pairs and work on ball possession. Paul Pogba e John Square they worked out in the gym. I work partially in groups instead for Mattia De Sciglio.

See also  Flash Pokémon Kitten Monster is the protagonist of the 11th Music Community Day Pokémon! -Pokémon Go-Gamereactor

You may also like

“More beds, lack of new hires”

Portugal, chaos in hospital emergency rooms – Europe

In Rozzano and Ancona the 2 best Italian...

Alzheimer’s, new test can detect it in the...

Parkinson’s disease, how it works and what the...

Because when it’s cold we get colds

London, 25-year-old waiter from Fondi attacked from behind...

Alzheimer’s, an algorithm to test new therapies

Technology and medicine meet. Golden compass in the...

From Urban Fitness comes bioelectric training with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy