TORINO – After the 1-0 victory over Freiburg on Thursday 9 March, in the first leg of the second round of UEFA Europa Leaguethe Juventus back to focus on the championship. In fact, the bianconeri are expected to face another challenge at theAllianz Stadium – the last one before the stop for Nationals – where they will face the Sampdoria. Appointment for Sunday 12 March at 20:45. Mister Massimiliano Allegri has released the list of players called up for the match against Blucerchiati Stankovic. Paul Pogba he is not in the squad, due to a muscle problem felt during this morning’s finishing up.

Chiesa scares Juve: first he stops, then grits his teeth

Juventus-Sampdoria, Allegri’s squad

GOALKEEPERS: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio.

DEFENDERS: De Sciglio, Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani.

MIDDLEFIELDS: Locatelli, Cuadrado, Kostic, Miretti, Rabiot, Paredes, Fagioli, Barrenechea, Compagnon.

FORWARDERS: Vlahovic, Soule, Iling-Jr.





Allegri:



