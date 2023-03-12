Home Health Juventus-Sampdoria, Pogba not called up! Allegri’s list
Health

Juventus-Sampdoria, Pogba not called up! Allegri’s list

by admin
Juventus-Sampdoria, Pogba not called up! Allegri’s list

The editorial staff Sunday 12 March 2023, 2.22 pm

TORINO – After the 1-0 victory over Freiburg on Thursday 9 March, in the first leg of the second round of UEFA Europa Leaguethe Juventus back to focus on the championship. In fact, the bianconeri are expected to face another challenge at theAllianz Stadium – the last one before the stop for Nationals – where they will face the Sampdoria. Appointment for Sunday 12 March at 20:45. Mister Massimiliano Allegri has released the list of players called up for the match against Blucerchiati Stankovic. Paul Pogba he is not in the squad, due to a muscle problem felt during this morning’s finishing up.

Juventus-Sampdoria, Allegri’s squad

GOALKEEPERS: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio.

DEFENDERS: De Sciglio, Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani.

MIDDLEFIELDS: Locatelli, Cuadrado, Kostic, Miretti, Rabiot, Paredes, Fagioli, Barrenechea, Compagnon.

FORWARDERS: Vlahovic, Soule, Iling-Jr.

See also  "Havoc 2" has been postponed again, the developer said it will not be released until 2023 | XFastest News

You may also like

Every third man comes too early! According to...

Semaglutide, the anti-diabetic drug that is no longer...

Dull and weak hair? Here are some natural...

Monkeypox not the start of a new pandemic

Milan-Salernitana, Pioli in the conference: “Ibrahimovic is the...

Cold remedies: The best helpers against cough, runny...

Crac Silicon Valley Bank, the Fed convenes an...

Nutritional supplements, bad news for consumers: we have...

The Queen: cause of death old age –...

Covid, even coronavirus positive rats

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy