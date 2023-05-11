Juventus-Seville, the probable formation in the semifinals of the Europa League

After the last two league victories against Lecce and Atalanta, Juventus is preparing to face Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final, with kick-off set at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday 11 May at 21. During the conference on the eve Massimiliano Allegri anticipated the package di Bremer which surely will not be in the game. On the others he expressed himself as follows: “Are all well, choosing will be difficult. On Sunday, those who entered helped a lot, Vlahovic scored with an assist from Chiesa. Those who come to the bench will be even more important“.

Szczesny in goal and the ballot in defense

SZCZESNY: There will still be the starting goalkeeper between the posts: the Polish goalkeeper is ready for his 36th appearance of the season, on the strength of 18 games without conceded goals.

SQUARE: The energy of the Colombian on the right flank of the back four: with De Sciglio knocked out Allegri has one less option in that position.

DANILO: The central right will be the Brazilian, one of the pivots of the team who always keeps the attention and energy of his teammates high.

BONUCCI: He seems to have won over Rugani: he’s ready for his 500th appearance in the black and white shirt..

ALEX SANDRO: To complete the defensive department will be the other Brazilian who in phase of ball possession will act as left arm.