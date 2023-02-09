9
Juventus of Massimiliano Allegri trained this morning at the Continassa in view of the match against Fiorentina. The session was open to fans and journalists and the Juventus group was also present Leandro Paredeswhile Pogba, Bonucci and Rabiot did specific work in the gym.
The long-term injured players, namely Milik and Miretti, are still absent.
