Home Health Juventus, sitting with the fans: Paredes in a group. Rabiot in the gym with Pogba and Bonucci
Health

Juventus, sitting with the fans: Paredes in a group. Rabiot in the gym with Pogba and Bonucci

by admin

Juventus of Massimiliano Allegri trained this morning at the Continassa in view of the match against Fiorentina. The session was open to fans and journalists and the Juventus group was also present Leandro Paredeswhile Pogba, Bonucci and Rabiot did specific work in the gym.
The long-term injured players, namely Milik and Miretti, are still absent.

See also  "Rainbow Six: Evacuation from the restricted area" trailer-Gamereactor-Rainbow Six: Extraction

You may also like

Stabilization process extraordinary cardiology FEA competition of the...

Camino de Santiago: that’s why you should do...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Pancreatic cancer, 45 surgeries in one year at...

Change at the head of the Acrobatic gym....

Covid, how many people die today? What emerges...

Environmental doctors, smog first health emergency in the...

Rimini Wellness broadens the boundaries. “The Parco del...

High albumin: what it means and when to...

Because when the weather changes, bone pain and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy