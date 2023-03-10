The Brazilian, already crushed on the eve, has accused a problem with his flexor and will certainly not be available against Sampdoria. Di Maria’s condition needs to be checked, tired in the final. There is anxiety for Chiesa, who suffered a knee pain in the final match against Freiburg after an unnatural movement. The latest from J-Medical, where the three players carried out the checks
Exam day at home Juventus: after the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League against Freiburg, Chiesa, Alex Sandro and Di Maria carried out checks at J-Medical. The three players had stopped due to physical problems during the cup match and the club wanted to see clearly in view of the return match in 7 days and the next championship matches (Sampdoria is on Sunday).
Di Maria, just fatigue?
The least serious of the three seems to be the Argentine Angel Di Maria, who in the final stages of the match accused a flexor muscle fatigue. Half an hour of exams for Fideo who then smiling stopped to take some pictures with the fans present: who knows, maybe a clue as to the outcome of the checks…
How long will Alex Sandro be out?
The match against Freiburg lasted just 23 minutes for Alex Sandro. Already recovering from some muscle problems, the Brazilian defender asked for a substitution midway through the first half. The checks he underwent are for establish the extent of the flexor problem and consequently the time that will remain in the pits. He certainly won’t be available to Allegri against Sampdoria.
Anxiety for the Church
The most delicate situation is certainly that of Federico Church. Substituting for Vlahovic in the second half, the Juventus winger felt a nuisance at the right knee after a jolting movement. Chiesa first left, only to then return and struggle to stay on the pitch, thanks to the absence of slots available for further substitutions. “He felt a nuisance, but I don’t think it’s anything serious,” Allegri said after the match. But there is concern at Juve and that’s why the player showed up at J-Medical today: joint exams will shed light on the real conditions. We remind you that the knee is not the one operated on in 2022 for the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament.