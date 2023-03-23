Home Health Juventus, the top 11 of all time according to ChatGPT
Health

Juventus, the top 11 of all time according to ChatGPT

by admin
Juventus, the top 11 of all time according to ChatGPT

The editorial staff Thursday 23 March 2023, 2.19pm

The best formation of the Juventus club (module 4-3-3) elaborated by the chat bot based on artificial intelligence. It has been elaborated taking into consideration the statistics since 1980

Getty Images
1 of 12
Coach: Marcello Lippi
LAPRESSE
2 of 12
Gianluigi Buffon

Getty Images
3 of 12
Lilian Thuram
Liverani
4 of 12
Gaetano Scirea

www.imagephotoagency.it
5 of 12
Giorgio Chiellini
Getty Images
6 of 12
Paul Montero

Getty Images
7 of 12
Michael Platini
LaPresse
8 of 12
Andrea Pirlo

Getty Images
9 of 12
Pavel Nedved
Getty Images
10 of 12
Alessandro Del Piero

www.imagephotoagency.it
11 of 12
Cristiano Ronaldo
ANSA
12 of 12
Roberto Baggio

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, scores, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  Covid: children's hearts recover quickly from MIS-C - Medicine

You may also like

Brain research: TV makes you stupid, fat and...

China, mRNA Covid-19 vaccine approved / Tested on...

Birth control pills and to prevent hiv for...

Sneezing, burning eyes, difficulty breathing, rash, nausea or...

Vaccination reduces post-Covid risk by 40 percent –...

Artificial intelligence predicts genetics of brain tumors in...

Breast cancer, with all hormonal contraceptives slightly increase...

“Obesity paradox”: Being overweight does not protect against...

Unesco, for 2023 Rome nominates Italian cuisine as...

Summer time: here’s how to deal with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy