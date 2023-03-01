Juventus-Turin: 4-2 The Turin derby ends 4-2 for Juventus: Turin took the lead twice but Allegri’s team managed to come back. At 2-2 she took control of the match and won. The third goal is from the former Bremer. Read the full story HERE

Szczesny: 6.5 Where do the eagles dare on Sanabria’s header, less so when he has to go on the grass, on doubling the grenade (on his post).

Danilo: 6,5 With LeBron in third time James jumps with his head (and in the lead of all), scoring the 2-2.

Bremer: 6,5 Dura lex sed l’ex. First half from a Lovecraft story, then she removes the sins with the 3-2 blow.

Alex Sandro: 6 Sucked in by Miranchuk’s movements, however, he doesn’t let himself slip in.

Square: 7 From a bullfight, like every time he catches a glimpse of the Bull: this time he stabs him with a close blow.

Beans: 6 Less clean in his plays, he still takes a couple of initiatives that open the black and white game.

Barrenechea: 6 He has the armor (one meter and 86 for 80 kilos) to withstand the emotion of a debut in the derby before and the aggressive play of Juric after.

Rabiot: 6,5 So-so start, against Linetty, grows and scores in the second half.

Kostic: 7.5 Of those evenings with the turbo, when the competition travels with the aspirated: many sprints, one with the cross for the 1-1. He continues to hammer even in the second half.

Di Maria: 5.5 More director than finisher, he has the intuitions, not the measure.

Vlahovic: 5,5 Night of counters with Schuurs, he finds the take-off ramp only at the start of the second half but, in front of Milinkovic, prints the ball on the crossbar.

Church: 6.5 Remote controlled foot.

Pogba: 6 Fleece return, after 221 days.

Allegri: 7 He bets on a young man and knows how to turn the night around.