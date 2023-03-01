Juventus-Turin: 4-2
The Turin derby ends 4-2 for Juventus: Turin took the lead twice but Allegri’s team managed to come back. At 2-2 she took control of the match and won. The third goal is from the former Bremer. Read the full story HERE
Szczesny: 6.5
Where do the eagles dare on Sanabria’s header, less so when he has to go on the grass, on doubling the grenade (on his post).
Danilo: 6,5
With LeBron in third time James jumps with his head (and in the lead of all), scoring the 2-2.
Bremer: 6,5
Dura lex sed l’ex. First half from a Lovecraft story, then she removes the sins with the 3-2 blow.
Alex Sandro: 6
Sucked in by Miranchuk’s movements, however, he doesn’t let himself slip in.
Square: 7
From a bullfight, like every time he catches a glimpse of the Bull: this time he stabs him with a close blow.
Beans: 6
Less clean in his plays, he still takes a couple of initiatives that open the black and white game.
Barrenechea: 6
He has the armor (one meter and 86 for 80 kilos) to withstand the emotion of a debut in the derby before and the aggressive play of Juric after.
Rabiot: 6,5
So-so start, against Linetty, grows and scores in the second half.
Kostic: 7.5
Of those evenings with the turbo, when the competition travels with the aspirated: many sprints, one with the cross for the 1-1. He continues to hammer even in the second half.
Di Maria: 5.5
More director than finisher, he has the intuitions, not the measure.
Vlahovic: 5,5
Night of counters with Schuurs, he finds the take-off ramp only at the start of the second half but, in front of Milinkovic, prints the ball on the crossbar.
Church: 6.5
Remote controlled foot.
Pogba: 6
Fleece return, after 221 days.
Allegri: 7
He bets on a young man and knows how to turn the night around.
Torino:
5,5Milinkovic SavicTake two dirty goals; and on others he can do little.
5DjidjiHe has the remorse of having hastily conceded the corner from which the coup comes. And, above all, the bad displacement on Bremer’s goal.
5,5Shed A very solid game for a long time, keeping Vlahovic; then, he loses his bearings in the heart of the area, leaving Bremer to jump alone.
5,5Good morningOut of generosity, he risks something behind, while up front he doesn’t go far from scoring. Malino in the dynamic coverage of the 4-2.
5singo A grind on Kostic, who often overtakes him and, what is worse, dribbles him, triggering Cuadrado’s goal.
6,5Linetty Among the most dynamic of Toro, in the second half he also adds quality, with a non-trivial back-heel and a crazy shot that ends up on the crossbar.
6,5Ilic Craftsmanship of the ball, which often knows where to send: the fantastic filter, strong and precise, which becomes the fuse for Sanabria.
6RodriguezNot an easy evening, behind Cuadrado’s movements; ahead offers the nice cross for the flying deviation of Sanabria.
6Miranchuk Intermittent directing.
6,5KaramohHe misses several touches, but he is one of the few to give quality to the maneuver.
7sanabria Spicata that only Szczesny takes off from the crossing and crazy goal, with cut and touch in the run: in short, great game.
5RadonjicA confused handful of minutes on the lawn, then Juric calls him back to the bench.
6JuricLittle to reproach.