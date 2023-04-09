2
Juventus were defeated 2-1 by Lazio in last night’s big match. The bianconeri were authors of a bad performance with Dusan Vlahovic who once again ended up among the worst players on the pitch. The Serbian striker continues to struggle a lot to find the goal and, by now, hasn’t scored for 8 games.
A very long fast that bears witness to the difficult time of Vlahovic who went out for a stomp in the match at the Olimpico. Nothing serious therefore for the Serbian who should be monitored in the next few hours even if his conditions don’t seem to worry.
See also Rise and decline of Wish. History of the ecommerce of chicken helmets and other frivolities