Home Health Juventus, Vlahovic without goals and out due to injury: the latest
Health

Juventus, Vlahovic without goals and out due to injury: the latest

by admin

Juventus were defeated 2-1 by Lazio in last night’s big match. The bianconeri were authors of a bad performance with Dusan Vlahovic who once again ended up among the worst players on the pitch. The Serbian striker continues to struggle a lot to find the goal and, by now, hasn’t scored for 8 games.

A very long fast that bears witness to the difficult time of Vlahovic who went out for a stomp in the match at the Olimpico. Nothing serious therefore for the Serbian who should be monitored in the next few hours even if his conditions don’t seem to worry.

