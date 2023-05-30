Juventus, yes to the plea agreement: only a fine of 718 thousand euros, no penalty for the salary line





A MORE and 718 thousand eurosno further penalty points and the waiver of all appeals. Finally the Juventus he gets away with a negligible fine with regard to the sporting trial on the so-called maneuvers salaries. The National Federal Court of the Figc accepted the plea bargain between the prosecution headed by Giuseppe Chinese and the lawyers of the Juventus club. An agreement that definitively closes the match between Juve and sports justice born from the sending of the criminal investigation papers “Prisma” of the Turin prosecutor’s office. The company accepts i 10 points of penalty for the capital gains casebut avoid another sting on the second strandwhat concerns precisely the maneuvers salaries, but also relationships with agents and suspects partnership with other clubs. In theory the charges heavierwhich in the end were resolved with a fine of a few euros.

So Juve is sure they have a place in Europe next season: a fundamental aspect in view of the future negotiations with theUefa. He will go alone to the trial for salary maneuvers on June 15th Andrea Lambs: the former president did not want to sign the waiver of the capital gains appeal. Instead, all the other managers and former Juventus managers have negotiated. And the six clubs are also celebrating with Juve – Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Udinese, Bologna e Cagliari – involved in the vein concerning the partnership suspicious: with the plea deal between the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Bianconeri, it should break off the judicial path also for them. They were accused of having tightened “confidential agreements” with the bianconeri on various market operations.

The black and white strategy in view of UEFA – Juventus has decided to file all pending sporting judgments before the end of the season. There strategy it is clear. On the one hand, avoid the risk of impact also on the next vintage. On the other, try to tear a place for Europebe it the Europa League or Conference it matters little. Right now Allegri’s team is seventh and would go to the Conference. By overcoming Roma or Atalanta on the last day, he would even end up in the Europa League. Why is it essential? This way, if now the Uefa will decide to intervene by punishing Juventus in turn with the exclusion from the cups for one season, the bianconeri will already serve the penalty next season. They would avoid playing a minor European competition, with relative damage. If instead other penalty points had arrived, Juve would have slipped out of Europe. In that case, a possible UEFA sanction would have had an effect on thevintage next and Juve would have seen each other canceled again a hypothetical qualification to the Champions League.

Read Also Football | By Daniele Fiori. Not only Juventus: the ballet of sporting justice has distorted the whole championship

The decision to settle – Without these reasonings, Juve already in recent days through the words of Francesco Calvo had also publicly made clear the will not to present a new appeal against the penalty of 10 points for the case capital gains. It was the starting condition to arrive at a plea bargain on the second trend: at that point it took little time to arrive at a tra i legal of Juventus and the head of the FIGC prosecutor’s office Giuseppe Chinese. In fact, finding an agreement also represents an advantage for the FederCalcio and the A league: the legal game is closed before the end of the championship and the standings will no longer be upset, much less after the season has already ended.