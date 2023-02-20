Ramzan Kadyrovthe president of Chechnya and an ally of Vladimir Putin, has announced plans to establish a private army similar to Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin’s infamous Wagner group.

L’announcement it came through a message posted by Kadyrov on his Telegram channel today, Sunday 19 February.

Praises for Wagner and the Falcon’s Desire

The message begins with compliments from the Russian falcon on the activity of Wagner group and the key role it played in the war in Ukraine. “ They have achieved impressive results ”, scrive Kadyrov. “ We can declare that (the group) Wagner has proved its mettle in military terms and has put a stop to the discussions on the need to use private military companies in the armed conflict. ”

The Chechen leader then reveals the plan to set up a own army private: “ When the service to my state is completed, I have every intention of competing with our dear brother Yevgeny Prigozhin and creating a private military company ”. And he is also optimistic about it: “ I’m sure we will ”.

The role of the group in the war

Kadyrov, underlining how Wagner’s troops have been fighting alongside the Russian military since the beginning of the war, spoke of the “need” of the use of private armies in the conflict.

The Wagner Group was founded in 2014 and, according to reports from BBC, before the outbreak of war it numbered only 5,000 men. Now that number would come to 50 milabut the real strength of Prigozhin’s troops remains in doubt, also due to the latest statements by the US National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, according to which at least 30 thousand soldiers belonging to Wagner have been killed or wounded since the beginning of the conflict. Again according to the spokesman, at least 90% of them would come from Russian prisons.

Since its existence the Wagner group has been accused of being theshadow army of Putin. The attribution of the private company to Prighozhin was confirmed by the falcon himself only last September. Officially made up of mercenaries from Russian troops, their presence on the Ukrainian border at the beginning of last February was one of the alarm bells of the imminent invasion.

Wagner’s troops were mainly used in the guerra in Donbassbetween 2014 and 2015 and there is speculation about their involvement in the civil wars of Syria and Libya, as well as the internal conflicts of the Central African Republic and Mali.

In the Ukrainian war the mercenaries were mainly used in an attempt to take control of the city Bakhmut.

Internal conflicts and the threat to Putin

On January 11, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had taken control of the city of Soledar. The release, however, immediately ignited anger among the mercenary ranks, causing a split among the troops about who had the right to claim victory.

The claim by the Wagner group, complete with posts on the Telegram channels affiliated with the company, turned the lights on a danger very specific to Putin: the existence of a private company, headed by one of the men closest to the Russian president, would actually present a threat to the stability of his position at the head of the Kremlin.

Sia Prigozhin che Kadyrov hanno criticized on several occasions the leadership of the Russian president in the conflict in Ukraine, specifically asking that he implement more aggressive strategies to defeat the enemy. The “brotherhood” between the two hawks has been known for some time and now that Kadyrov also seems to want to set up his own private company, the possible threat to Putin seems to be becoming more real, or at least the one that combined forces could have a greater impact on the progress of the conflict currently in place on European soil.