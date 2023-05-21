Home » Kalinina retires after one set, Rybakina is the new queen of the Internazionali d’Italia
Kalinina retires after one set, Rybakina is the new queen of the Internazionali d’Italia

Kalinina retires after one set, Rybakina is the new queen of the Internazionali d’Italia

by the envoy to Rome – The final of the women’s draw of the 2023 Internazionali d’Italia ends with a retreat around midnight: Elena Rybakina becomes the new queen of Rome after the forfeit at the beginning of the second set of the Ukrainian opponent Anhelina Kalinina, stopped by a problem in her left thigh.

“I thank everyone who helped me get to this final, I’m sorry I had to withdraw. I thank the Italians who support the Ukrainian people, I thank you on behalf of my people” [Anhelina Kalinina]

The first “night” women’s final in the history of the tournament (the postponement was caused by the rain which stopped the men’s semi-finals program several times) starts with a break by Kalinina, back from the most beautiful course of her career at the Foro Italico. Rybakina is contracted and takes a few games to get into the game, but when she does she creates big problems for her opponent: break in the sixth game (3-3) and four unused break points in the eighth. The set seems destined for a tiebreak, but at 5-4 the Kazakh breaks Kalinina’s serve again. The surgical break is worth 6-4. Back on the field, the Trieste epilogue, with the 26-year-old from Nova Kachovka who after a lost game in the opening raises the white flag due to a muscle problem in her left thigh. Anhelina consoles herself with the embrace of the Central and the new best ranking (will be 25), Rybakina from Monday will be No. 4 in the world, with her head already in Paris…

