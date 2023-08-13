Kamada immediately scored. Relive the live stream

LATINA – Maurizio Sarri can smile. One week before the start of the championship, Lazio clearly beats Latina for 9-0 in the first memorial dedicated to Vincent D’Amico. The biancoceleste coach launches Kamada from the first minute and the Japanese responded with a good performance and a great goal. Also online Isaksen, less than a minute after entering the field. Hat-trick for Ciro Immobile. Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni and Castellanos also scored. Relive the match live.

22:53

Felipe Anderson: “Isaksen and Kamada are very strong”

Felipe Anderson to the microphones of the official Lazio TV after the match against Latina. “It was nice to see so many people who came to support us. It gives us the energy to start in the best possible way. Isaksen? He and Kamada arrived motivated. They are very good guys and they will give us a lot. We are here to help them too. They are I’m back with the trust of the club and the coach. I want to give even more this season, I want every year to be even better.”

22:49

90′ – Final whistle. Lazio beats Latina 9-0

The first memorial dedicated to Vincenzo D’Amico ends without recovery. Lazio imposes itself on Latina with a dry 9-0.

22:47

88′ – Lazio’s ninth goal: Castellanos

Lazio’s ninth goal with Castellanos, who deflects an assist from Vecino from close range. Second goal for the Argentine in the pre-season.

22:43

85′ – Yellow card for Rocchi

Great play by Sana Fernandes, who is stopped by a foul by Rocchi. Yellow for him.

22:37

79′ – Last changes in Lazio

Maurizio Sarri replaces the last two starters in the first half: out Lazzari and Zaccagni, in the young Ruggeri and Fernandes.

22:35

75′ – More changes in Latina

Di Donato inserts Perseu, Di Renzo and Gallo for Di Livio, Ercolano and De Santis.

22:34

75′ – Biagi cautioned

First yellow card of the match for Biagi, who first holds back Zaccagni by the shirt, then clears the ball sending it into the stands.

22:32

74′ – Low rhythms, more changes in Lazio

Maurizio Sarri inserts Bertini, Fares and Adamonis, who take the place of Cataldi, Marusic and Provedel. Lazio has definitely lowered the pace.

22:26

67′ – Double change in Lazio: Casale and Luis Alberto out

Maurizio Sarri inserts Mario Gila e Toma Basicinstead of Casale and Luis Alberto.

22:17

59′ – Double change in Latina

Biagi and Jallow replace Fella and Cittadino: double change in Latina.

22:14

56′ – Isaksen immediately scores: 8-0 for Lazio

The Isaac wets his debut with Lazio with a goal, scored less than a minute after entering the field. The Danish striker takes advantage of an assist from Luis Alberto to present himself in front of the goalkeeper and score.

22:13

55′ – Four changes in Lazio

Sarri changes four players. On the field Patric, Vecino, Castellanos and Isaksen: off Romagnoli, Kamada, Immobile and Felipe Anderson.

22:11

52′ Hat-trick by Immobile: 7-0 for Lazio

Immobile he steals the ball and scores the 7-0 goal behind Cardinali with a diagonal shot. Standing ovation from the stadium for Immobile, who scores a hat-trick.

22:08

49′ – Kamada’s first goal for Lazio

Grand gol at Kamada, who with his left foot volleyed an assist from Zaccagni into the net. First goal of the new biancoceleste signing.

22:07

48′ – Lazio’s fifth goal: Zaccagni

Lazio immediately on the net at the first action created: coast to coast for Lazarus, which flies to the right and at the end of the descent an assist is needed for Zaccagni, which he bags with an empty door.

22:04

46′ – The second half begins

Let’s start once again. Sarri does not change the starting eleven: the biancocelesti are on the pitch with the same eleven. Two changes instead for Latina: Mastroianni and Cortinovis enter, Fabrizi and Serbouti leave.

21:50

45′ – Halftime: Latina-Lazio 0-4

Without recovery, the referee sends everyone to the locker room. Lazio ahead 4-0 thanks to two goals from Immobileto the network of Felipe Anderson and De Santis’ own goal.

21:48

43′ – Lazio slow down the pace

After scoring the fourth goal, the Biancocelesti slow down the game, giving Latina a few yards.

21:43

38′ – Sensational own goal by De Santis: Lazio ahead 4-0

Luis Alberto’s free kick that finds Romagnoli at the far post: the centre-back puts the ball back in the center, but finds the save by De Santis: the Latina defender checks from the chest, but svirgola the postponement, bagging behind Cardinali.

21:33

28′ – Two goals from Immobile: Latina-Lazio 0-3

Lazio’s third goal with a splendid turn of Ciro Immobile, which deflects a nice assist from Felipe Anderson behind Cardinali. Two goals from the Biancoceleste captain.

21:29

24′ – Cataldi engages the Cardinals

Nice shot of Cataldi, who on Zaccagni’s assist, kicks with the plate from the edge of the area, finding the prompt response from Cardinali, who sends for a corner.

21:26

21′ – Luis Alberto touches the crossbar

Another chance for Lazio: Cataldi serves Luis Alberto, who controls and kicks from the edge of the area, touching the crossbar.

21:24

19′ – Doubling of Lazio: Felipe Anderson

Lazio goes 2-0 up, thanks to the goal signed by Felipe Andersonwho first kicks with his left foot after a nice descent by Ciro Immobile.

21:21

17′ – Kamada tries: ball to the side

After a corner kick by Luis Alberto deflected by defense, Kamada kicks with first intention from the edge, touching the post.

21:18

13′ – Lazio ahead: Immobile

Not even a minute passes from the previous occasion that the tandem Luis Alberto-Immobile he collects a new opportunity: a good descent from the Spaniard who serves the attacker, who this time, in front of the goalkeeper, makes no mistake. Lazio ahead.

21:17

12′ – Immobile misses the lead

First, great opportunity for Lazio: Cataldi steals the ball and serves Luis Alberto, who scores first on the move Immobile. The attacker, face to face with Cardinali, lets his conclusion be rejected.

21:12

7′ – Latina’s first pitch with Cittadino

First chance for the Nerazzurri: Citizen Immobile anticipates and kicks from the edge with his right foot: ball high over the crossbar.

21:04

1′ – Game started: Lazio kick off

Latina-Lazio has begun, after a moment entirely dedicated to Vincenzo D’Amico, with the family in the middle of the field together with the captains Immobile and Di Livio.

20:50

The moving banner for Vincenzo D’Amico in the grandstand

Moving banner dedicated to Vincenzo D’Amico in the Francioni grandstand: “It is written SS Lazio, it is read Vincenzo D’Amico”.

20:40

Immobile in the pre-match: “Nice to remember Vincenzo D’Amico. We can’t wait to get started”

Before the kick-off of the Latina-Lazio friendly, the Lazio captain Ciro Immobile spoke to the club’s official microphones: “It’s nice to remember D’Amico in this match, in this stadium. We are happy to play today, he excites us a lot, there are many people here to remember him. We are happy and ready for the championship. Retirement? Excellent assessment, we have done a good pre-season except for the last few games where we were heavy with our legs, we can’t wait to get started”.

20:08

Latina-Lazio, the official formations: Kamada immediately on the pitch

LATINA (3-5-2): Cardinals; De Santis, Marino, Cortinovis; Sannipoli, Di Livio, Citizen, Riccardi, Herculaneum; Mastroianni, Fella. Coach: Di Donato.

LAZIO (4-3-3): provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Kamada, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All.: Sarri.

20:00

Latina-Lazio, in memory of Vincenzo D’Amico

Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti and the hosts ready to remember Vincenzo D’Amico, in the first memorial dedicated to him. For Sarri’s men it is the last friendly before the start of the championship

Francioni Stadium, Latina

