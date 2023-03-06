Home Health Kamasutra: discover the most popular positions
Health

Kamasutra: discover the most popular positions

by admin
Kamasutra: discover the most popular positions

Kamasutra is originally called Vatsyayana Kamasutra and means “verses of desire” in English. With an age of almost 2,000 years, it is not only the best known, but certainly also the oldest guide to eroticism worldwide and consists of a total of seven books. Contrary to popular belief, the textbook from India not only contains complicated sex positions that require top athletic performance. However, there are a few tips to keep in mind for some positions. A large selection of positions and suitable information can be found in our photo gallery.

See also  Breast cancer, women's right to better reconstruction at risk

You may also like

Hospital case numbers in Westphalia-Lippe also declining in...

Salumeo – Milan type salametto

Boxing gym for at-risk kids closes in Naples

Claim paper of the substitute funds / vdek:...

Lazio TAR judgments on tariffs relating to notifications...

Dementia and Alzheimer’s: consciously shaping life with dementia

Schlein: “Dialogue with Conte and Calenda”. And on...

Boxing gym for at-risk kids evicted in Naples

Can this be discussed without conspiracy theories? –...

No sex scares us. We prefer a like

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy