Kamasutra is originally called Vatsyayana Kamasutra and means “verses of desire” in English. With an age of almost 2,000 years, it is not only the best known, but certainly also the oldest guide to eroticism worldwide and consists of a total of seven books. Contrary to popular belief, the textbook from India not only contains complicated sex positions that require top athletic performance. However, there are a few tips to keep in mind for some positions. A large selection of positions and suitable information can be found in our photo gallery.