Disney princess style + soul-like action gameplay = ? ….this is it!

As early as last September, “Kana: Bridge of Souls” (originally translated as Kina: Bridge of Souls), which was on the PS4/PS5 and PC EPIC Games platforms, is finally coming to the PC Steam platform! The game officially announced that the Steam platform version will be launched on September 27, and the game will also launch a free anniversary update, including New Game+, Spell Stone, Soul Wizard’s Trial, Kaina’s clothing, auxiliary functions, etc. Among them, in the “New Game+” function, when the player completes the first round of customs clearance, they can convert the game archive to New Game+, and then they can re-experience Kana’s journey with all previously unlocked abilities, upgrades, Clothing, rotting spirits and more to face the redesigned and more challenging combat encounters.

The time has come!#Wishlist Kena: Bridge of Spirits on your #Steam page – you’ll be able to join in the adventure September 27th, 2022!

Wishlist here: https://t.co/M3ceSOPwEm#findtheRot#indiegame#findtheROTonSTEAM https://t.co/aUGLFFfwcK — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) August 19, 2022

Developed by Ember Lab, “Kana: Bridge of Souls” has aroused everyone’s curiosity since the PS5 announced its starting lineup. It has beautiful cutscenes, excellent light and shadow performance, comfortable combat experience and interesting game system, etc., combined with meaningful story links, make this independent action-adventure game popular among players after the game is released. Good reviews.

The story of this work is that Kena Kena, the protagonist of Spirit Guide, came to an abandoned village to find the Holy Mountain Temple, and she will lead the souls who are unwilling to leave (rest in peace) to find a way out in this large forest. On the journey, we can meet very cute “rotten spirits” who look like little black charcoal, and we have to strengthen our own power step by step through them to sweep away the demons in the forest, and we have to face the protagonist’s Demons can only pass the level step by step. In the game system, you can also see many excellent borrowings from different games, such as The Legend of Zelda, Dark Souls, etc. Its rich content definitely makes everyone very satisfied.

In the game, you can also change the difficulty of the game at any time and at any time. You don’t have to worry about players who are hard at action games. If you like Disney animation-like characters and cute pets, or players who like challenging action games, it is recommended to try it. Look!

Game Name: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Steam launch date: September 27, 2022

Listing platforms: PS4, PS5, PC Steam, EPIC Games

Genre: RPG, Action, Adventure

Steam page