Kane, Tottenham blocks him at the airport, then the ok: he goes to Bayern | Transfer market, the news of 11 August

3.23 pm – PSG to Mbappé: “If you don’t renew, you’ll be forced to fire employees”

3.06 pm – Brighton, De Zerbi: «Caicedo? They can buy our big names, not our souls”

“I’ve already forgotten about Moises, I’m really proud of the players we have in the team.” Thus the Brighton coach, Roberto De Zerbi, on the eve of the match against Luton and regarding the affair linked to the midfielder Caicedo, halfway between Liverpool who put 128 million on the plate and Chelsea who would be ready to relaunch, on the strength of word given by the player with whom the economic understanding had already been found. An important loss for the Italian coach, but the former Sassuolo player looks ahead and doesn’t throw himself down, taking advantage of the situation to charge the environment. “We want to keep improving, then the bigger clubs can buy our players but they can’t buy our soul or our spirit”

2.53 pm – Musah introduces himself: «Milan, I can’t wait. I like to do everything in midfield”

«I’m very happy to be here, I can’t wait to play and help my teammates». Thus Yunus Musah, the new AC Milan midfielder, in his presentation press conference. The American born in 2002 arrived from Valencia signing a contract until 2028. «I think I’m a player who likes to do everything in midfield, be aggressive, carry the ball forward. I have great strength.” Then on him former coach Gattuso: «I haven’t spoken to him, but I’ll have to call him».

Yunus Musah: the 4 passports, the gym, basketball, who is Milan’s new American

Reinforcement in midfield for Milan

He loves the gym and basketball

The Academy with the Arsenal

2:18 p.m. – Luis Enrique: “Dembélé is 99% from PSG”

1.13 pm – Kane, green light: he took off from London, destination Bavaria

Having finalized the final details of the negotiation that will take him from Tottenham to Bayern, Harry Kane left London for Munich, after receiving the green light from his now former club. Once landed in Germany, he will undergo the usual medical tests that the Bavarian club had in fact announced. According to reports from the English media, which had initially said that Spurs had blocked the attacker’s departure, in the end the terms of the agreement would not have changed: the English striker, one year after the expiry of his contract with Tottenham, agreed will transfer to Germany for a figure of just over 100 million euros.

Meanwhile, the former English national team scorer Alan Shearer joked on social media, publishing a photomontage, also taken by the BBC, in which he is dressed as an airplane pilot, waiting for Kane to board, with the inscription “Come on Harry, it’s time to go!».

1.08 pm – Lazio, Lloris idea

(Salvatore Riggio) Not only Handanovic. In orbit Lazio, as a goalkeeper who would bring great experience in the locker room (just as Maurizio Sarri wants), there is also Hugo Lloris, former captain of France (with the national team he conquered, and raised to the sky, the World Cup in Russia 2018 ) and ex Tottenham, the club from which he released himself on 30 June in search of other adventures. In France they are sure: according to reports from L’Equipe, Lloris would be ready to play in Italy, to wear the Lazio shirt, after 11 years in London, with Spurs. On the one hand, it would be an important reinforcement for Sarri’s team; on the other hand, for the French goalkeeper it would be a new adventure in another league. Also because Lazio, after last season’s second place, will play the Champions League with Napoli (reigning Italian champion), Inter and Milan. It should be remembered that Lloris has received, like many other champions, also offers from Saudi Arabia. News is expected in the next few hours. A few days ago, however, the indiscretion of a possible landing in the capital of Handanovic, former Inter captain, was leaked, who on June 30 freed himself from the Viale della Liberazione club and is looking for a team. Both the Slovenian and Lloris are the right profiles for Sarri, looking for experienced players such as deputy Provedel.

12:43 – Rome, Paredes to replace Matic (who, however, does not respond to Rennes)

(Valentino Della Casa — gianlucadimarzio.com editorial staff) Problems at Roma with regard to Matic: the player must give a definitive answer both on Rennes, who has been looking for him for some time, and on whether he wants to stay with the Giallorossi. This is why Tiago Pinto is taking precautions: the new name is Paredes, who would return after having already played from 2014 to 2017 (with an interlude in Empoli). The PSG player gave an opening, but depends on Matic and a potential lunge from Galatasaray, who has been treating him for some time, and from Chelsea. Without forgetting Lazio, who have been pressing the former Juventus player for some time.

12:22 – Kane at the airport, Tottenham blocks him

Everything seemed to be done for Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich, with medicals scheduled for today, but the striker was literally blocked at the airport by Tottenham’s management. He is not yet on his way to Germany, and indeed it seems he has returned to his house near the London airport of Stansted, waiting for news. Tottenham have denied to Sky Sports the rumor that had circulated according to which the English club would have stopped the striker to modify the agreement with Bayern.

12:21 – Cagliari, for the midfield taken the Ivorian Catena

Cagliari have formalized the arrival of the player Étienne Catena to the rossoblù team, who has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2026. Central defender, Ivorian from Yopougon, Catena is born in 2004 and grew up in the youth academy of Roma, where he played in the ‘Under 17 between 2019 and 2021, he then moved to Sporting Lisbon for the 22/23 season, then completed in the Primavera of breaking latest news. Catena has an Italian passport and is part of the Giro d’Azur, having already taken part in competitions for the youth national teams from the Under 15 to the Under 18 and the Under 16.

12:01 – Naples, Mario Rui renews until 2026

11:50 – Rome-Marcos Leonardo: where are we?

(Andrea Molinari – editorial staff gianlucadimarzio.com) Marcos Leonardo communicated to Santos that he will no longer play with the team as long as the current president, Rueda, remains in office. The Brazilian didn’t even leave for the match against Fortaleza after promises not kept by the club. Now the ball passes to Roma: the Giallorossi can’t wait much longer for the opening to the transfer.

11:32 am – Inter on Arnautovic: the request from Bologna

(Andrea Sereni) Inter want to bring Arnautovic back to Milan. Should he be the blow in attack, assault on Arsenal’s Tomiyasu.

10:47 am – Liverpool, 130 million for Caicedo

10:29 am – Urbano Cairo: «Turin wants to strengthen itself, Ricci never on the market»

10:18 am – Inter and Milan: what works and what needs to be improved

(Paolo Tomaselli) Two beautiful convertibles stand out on the starting grid of the championship. It’s a pity that August is cooler than expected and when it comes to putting up the hood, both Inter and Milan have shown that they still have problems sheltering themselves in the best way. It is physiological, especially for those who have changed the most, namely Pioli’s team. And the engine of both promises well, also because the horses are destined to increase and above all Inter must complete a fundamental department such as the attack.

09:56 – Fiorentina, official Cabral to Benfica

Fiorentina last night formalized the transfer «definitely of the rights to the sports performances of the footballer Arthur Cabral to SL Benfica». The 25-year-old Brazilian striker has signed a contract until 2028 with the Lisbon club which also announced the figures of the deal: 20 million euros plus 5 related to goals for the player’s card, armored with a release clause of 100 million euros.

09:14 – Juventus, one player out

(Andrea Molinari – Gianlucadimarzio.com editorial team) Close agreement between Genoa and Juventus for the loan of De Winter: the agreement is being found on the basis of 10 million for the obligation to buy with conditions (salvation and appearances).

08:57 am – Kane has decided: he’s going to Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has dissolved the reserves: he will be a new Bayern Munich player. The proposal from the Bavarians was accepted, a rich four-year contract worth over 10 million euros per season. Tottenham had already said yes to the 110 million offer from the Germans. Kane is expected in the afternoon in Germany for medical examinations.

08:46 – Lazio, Rovella from Juventus likes it

(Andrea Molinari – editorial staff gianlucadimarzio.com) Lotito wants to give Sarri a midfielder and the last profile chosen is that of Rovella from Juventus. The bianconeri want around 23-24 million for the class of 2001 and there is still no agreement between the clubs. Should an agreement arrive, Juventus could evaluate different profiles for the uncovered slot: Diarra from Strasbourg, Partey from Arsenal and Amrabat from Fiorentina. For the latter still no direct contact with the Viola.

