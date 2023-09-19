Karl Lauterbach calls for booster vaccinations

Before the start of the cold season, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) called on vulnerable groups in particular to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The vaccination is the best protection against serious illnesses, said Lauterbach on Monday in Berlin after he received a booster vaccination in the Bundeswehr hospital. A corona vaccine adapted to new variants has been available in Germany since Monday.

The group of those for whom another vaccination is recommended includes people over 60 and people with risk factors or comorbidities, as Lauterbach explained. He and the acting president of the Robert Koch Institute, Lars Schaade, also recommended further voluntary protective measures such as wearing masks, corona self-tests and that people stay at home for three to five days if they have a respiratory disease. During the pandemic, we learned what it means to be considerate of one another, explained Lauterbach.

Schaade said that almost only viruses of the XBB sublineages are currently circulating in Germany. There is currently no international evidence that these variants are linked to more severe disease patterns. The number of respiratory diseases and corona infections has been increasing in Germany for several weeks. But that’s not unusual at this point in the year, he emphasized. Lauterbach and Schaade did not want to make any forecasts for autumn and winter. It is impossible to estimate how many workers will be absent due to illness, said Lauterbach.

There could be many, because after the years of the pandemic, it is now the first autumn in which there are no contact restrictions, prescribed tests and mask regulations, he added. Lauterbach said there was broad immunity in the population. “Based on what we currently know, we don’t need any measures in the sense of contact restrictions.” Nevertheless, everyone should protect themselves if they have risk factors.

