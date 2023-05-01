Karl Lauterbach: Gender proposal leaves pharmacists stunned

The planned formulation will not only offend the women working in pharmacies, said the President of the Federal Union of German Pharmacists’ Associations (ABDA), Gabriele Regina Overwiening, the editorial network Germany (RND / Monday). She was also an affront to the entire profession, she criticized. “Why should doctors be named personally and gender-conforming, but the pharmacy only as a location?” asked Overwiening.

On Lauterbach’s initiative, the cabinet had decided to rewrite the previous warning in advertising with a change in the law. In the future it should read: “Read the leaflet on risks and side effects and ask your doctor or ask at your pharmacy. ” So far, the wording prescribed in the Medicines Advertising Act (HWG) has been: “… and ask your doctor or pharmacist”.

Overwiening said that she fundamentally welcomes the fact that the federal government also wants to use gender-sensitive language for drug warnings in the future. After all, almost 90 percent of those working in public pharmacies are women. According to the ABDA, it suggests: “For risks and side effects, read the package leaflet and seek medical or pharmacist advice.”