Home » Karl Lauterbach: Gender proposal leaves pharmacists stunned
Health

Karl Lauterbach: Gender proposal leaves pharmacists stunned

by admin
Karl Lauterbach: Gender proposal leaves pharmacists stunned

The planned formulation will not only offend the women working in pharmacies, said the President of the Federal Union of German Pharmacists’ Associations (ABDA), Gabriele Regina Overwiening, the editorial network Germany (RND / Monday). She was also an affront to the entire profession, she criticized. “Why should doctors be named personally and gender-conforming, but the pharmacy only as a location?” asked Overwiening.

On Lauterbach’s initiative, the cabinet had decided to rewrite the previous warning in advertising with a change in the law. In the future it should read: “Read the leaflet on risks and side effects and ask your doctor or ask at your pharmacy. ” So far, the wording prescribed in the Medicines Advertising Act (HWG) has been: “… and ask your doctor or pharmacist”.

Overwiening said that she fundamentally welcomes the fact that the federal government also wants to use gender-sensitive language for drug warnings in the future. After all, almost 90 percent of those working in public pharmacies are women. According to the ABDA, it suggests: “For risks and side effects, read the package leaflet and seek medical or pharmacist advice.”

See also  It is the most important vitamin of the moment but taking it without medical advice is dangerous

You may also like

Tracksuits and leggings, from the gym to the...

MasterChef Australia, judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46...

This is how long it takes our body...

The curly pixie suits women of all ages

«In early menopause when I was looking for...

Mental health – Targatocn.it

MIT scientists have created micro-sensors for early cancer...

discovered because it remains invisible to the immune...

Found the body of a woman on the...

Concertone May Day, 200 thousand expected in Piazza...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy