Heidelberg – Karoline Herfurth is not only a well-known figure in front of and behind the camera. The all-rounder has been one of the ambassadors of the NAKO health study since today.

“When I first heard about the NAKO long-term study, I was impressed that such a thing even existed. More than 200,000 test persons of the study, over 18 study centers throughout Germany … and all on a voluntary, honorary basis. Remarkable!”, the artist explains her decision to support science.

“I have always particularly valued commitments that serve the common good. I firmly believe that this unique study will represent a major advance in the treatment of chronic diseases.”

Commitment runs like a red thread through the work of the 38-year-old, who campaigns for issues of social importance and scope – with humor and lightness. The audience is entertained and at the same time confronted with central issues of our time and society. “Karoline Herfurth sets important signs charmingly and with bravura” says Prof. Dr. Henry Völzke, NAKO Chairman. “And the fact that she is an ambassador for science means a lot to all of us.”

The NAKO health study is part of the (top) research in Germany, to support which the federal government, the federal states and the Helmholtz Association have provided a large financial package (see statement by Federal Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger on November 4th, 2022). The next phase begins in May, during which the NAKO participants are invited to the study centers for the third time for examination. “We are deeply grateful to all of our participants for supporting research and thus tomorrow’s health since 2014,” explains PD Dr. Kerstin Wirkner, spokeswoman for the study center managers of the NAKO health study.