Kassani Design opens unique experience center in Colombia, revolutionizing ergonomic furniture for productivity and mental health

Ergonomic Furniture: A Key Tool for Productivity and Mental Health Care

Ergonomic furniture is becoming increasingly important in controlling our environment, as it plays a crucial role in achieving greater productivity and taking care of our mental health. Recognizing this, Kassani Design has opened a unique and timeless experience center in Colombia that aims to satisfy well-being needs in personal, work, and academic environments.

Comfort and tranquility are essential sensations we seek when entering our workspace, whether it be an office, corporate setting, or educational institution. According to a study conducted by the University of Sciences and Arts of Latin America, the design of ergonomic furniture is instrumental in promoting positive moods and influencing people’s overall well-being. Consequently, many companies are turning to wellness-focused furniture creations.

Inaugurating spaces inspired by the significance of mental health in the workplace or study, various proposals aim to enhance productivity and performance through the use of ergonomic furniture and acoustically comfortable environments. Inadequate ergonomics can negatively impact multiple factors, such as office lighting, acoustic insulation, thermal balance, and workspace furniture. Furthermore, it can directly affect employees’ health, leading to issues in the spine, cervical vertebrae, and lower back caused by poor posture and unsuitable work furniture.

To avoid injuries, back pain, and serious joint problems, it is crucial to use ergonomic furniture in the office. Jorge Vergel, the general director and founder of Kassani Design, emphasizes that their furniture aims to provide physical comfort and well-being for clients in any space. Recognizing the importance of putting people at the center of design strategies, Kassani Design has been designing ergonomic furniture for over 40 years, continuously researching trends and new work and learning models. Their goal is to create positive experiences in work environments, improve the physical and mental health of workers, and promote human talent.

Kassani Design believes in building more friendly, inspiring, and dynamic environments for people. Their commitment to prioritizing people in their design strategy sets them apart. By incorporating ergonomic furniture and considering the well-being of individuals, they aim to create spaces that foster productivity and mental health.

