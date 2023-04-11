Kassenärzte boss Andreas Gassen demands a fee for patients who go to the emergency room in the future without an initial telephone assessment. Gassen told the editorial network Germany (RND/Wednesday) that he welcomed the plans of Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to virtually connect the emergency service on 112 and the medical on-call service on 116117 in order to make an initial assessment and then guide the caller correctly.

“Anyone who continues to go directly to the emergency room without first calling the control center may have to pay an emergency fee, because that costs the solidarity community more money and ties up medical resources unnecessarily,” Gassen demanded.

It is always argued that such fees are anti-social, he said. “In my opinion, however, it is antisocial to use the emergency service inappropriately and thus endanger the lives of other people,” emphasized the head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV). And he added: “If you can still go to an emergency room yourself, it’s often not a real medical emergency.”