Home Health Kassenärzte boss Gassen calls for an emergency room fee under certain conditions
Health

Kassenärzte boss Gassen calls for an emergency room fee under certain conditions

by admin
Kassenärzte boss Gassen calls for an emergency room fee under certain conditions

Kassenärzte boss Andreas Gassen demands a fee for patients who go to the emergency room in the future without an initial telephone assessment. Gassen told the editorial network Germany (RND/Wednesday) that he welcomed the plans of Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to virtually connect the emergency service on 112 and the medical on-call service on 116117 in order to make an initial assessment and then guide the caller correctly.

“Anyone who continues to go directly to the emergency room without first calling the control center may have to pay an emergency fee, because that costs the solidarity community more money and ties up medical resources unnecessarily,” Gassen demanded.

It is always argued that such fees are anti-social, he said. “In my opinion, however, it is antisocial to use the emergency service inappropriately and thus endanger the lives of other people,” emphasized the head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV). And he added: “If you can still go to an emergency room yourself, it’s often not a real medical emergency.”

See also  “Screening and prevention to reduce incidence”

You may also like

“Too many bears in Trentino, let’s move them...

ilon® ointment classic – the expert for skin...

Def, Meloni ignores ECB data on inflation fueled...

Domenica Pierconti and Elisa Della Selva of ASL...

3rd session of the pharmaceutical dialogue

there is the Announcement of Moderna! Updates

Champions League: Manchester City overwhelms Bayern, it’s 3-0...

Superenalotto and Lotto, extractions and winning numbers today,...

“Who will run to get them first”

Gardening is good for the psyche – similar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy