Little Kata, that is My Catalog Chicllo Alvarez, who disappeared from the former Hotel Astor, an occupied building in Florence, may have been taken away for revenge. The investigators are investigating the fact that weeks before the Kata’s disappearancein the same busy hotel Ecuador Medina Pelaez he was pushed out of a third story window. The man was miraculously saved after an eight-metre flight. According to the investigators there could be a link between the two events: a feud is allegedly underway between the two groups of South Americans who ran the occupation racket in the building and other shady dealings. A war between gangs, in short, as the underlying cause of disappearance of the child.

Meanwhile, after yesterday the police evicted the entire building and the prosecutor has seized the former Astor hotel, the building is being searched.

The inspection was conducted by two technicians sent by GIS, experienced specialists in the use of high-tech technical equipment. And thanks to the thorough inspection, a cavity communicating with the garden would have been found. Sources close to the investigation, in fact, say that the Arma specialists would have found a cavity, exactly as it was assumed upstream of the research: the hypothesis is that the child may have been hidden in the building. The investigators specify that nothing in particular suggests a connection with the disappearance of the child but that every hypothesis is not overlooked.

Furthermore, a camera was found. The carabinieri have identified the camera of a private citizen covering the entrance to an area adjacent to the courtyard of the former Astor hotel in Florence, in via Boccherini, where Kata lived before disappearing. According to the investigators, if someone had moved away from that area, climbing over the wall of the courtyard of the building that was occupied, the camera could have filmed it.

Inspections were carried out – too through specific technological equipment (probes, cameras and drones) – which made it possible to verify the contents of narrow compartments, cavities, false ceilings, tunnels, pipes, wells and an attic, even those that are not normally accessible on the Astor, the investigators explain, “in search of elements useful for investigations.

Meanwhile, the case arrives in Parliament. Matthew Renzias Senator of Florence, has set up an urgent question to the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Justice to find out what are the reasons that led the Florence Public Prosecutor’s Office to do not proceed in time to clear out the former Astor.

