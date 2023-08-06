Kata kidnapped “for revenge”, uncle arrested for beatings and house racketeering. Searched the parents of the child

“Dominique and Carlos ran the hotel.” The demands for money and the harassment they inflicted on the other squatters of the former hotel Astor – according to the Prosecutor’s Office Firenze – would have triggered, as revenge, the kidnapping of Mia Kataleya Alvarez Chicllo, said Say. Dominique, maternal uncle of the 5-year-old girl who disappeared on 10 June from the abandoned hotel, ended up in prison yesterday together with three other Peruvians: they are accused of having managed the room rental racket and of having conducted a « punitive expedition» to expel several tenants, with the support of ten other men currently unknown to the investigators, as external to the occupation and misrepresented by the hoods of the sweatshirts. Armed with baseball bats and iron sticks, they hit an Ecuadorian boy in the face who, to escape the beating, let himself fall from a window of the Astor, crashing into a car after a 7-metre flight. For this reason they are also charged with the crime of attempted murder and serious injury. For the investigating judge of the Court of Florence Angelo Antonio Pezzuti, who ordered the arrest of the four Peruvians, their illicit conduct “places in a wider system of life”, considering “the criminal nature of the suspects” and the fact that the victims were targeted “without any distinction with reference to gender and age”. In a context in which the abuse of alcohol – by aggressors and attacked – plays an important role. “Come quickly, they’ll kill us all,” Santiago shouted in despair at 112. Then, turning to his fiancée who was trying with her body to prevent them from breaking down the door, he said: “Tatiana, I have to save myself because they’re killing me.” So, as an escape route, he had hung himself on the windowsill with his hands.

Florence, the uncle of the missing child arrested

THE RECONSTRUCTION

There are seven extortions – carried out or only attempted – for which the four Peruvians are responsible, depending on their position. Kata’s 28-year-old uncle, Argenis Alvarez Vasquez (known as Dominique), and Carlos De La Colina Palomino (37) are also accused of a robbery. According to the investigations by the Florentine Dda, led by the deputy prosecutor Luca Tescaroli, they had set up an “illegitimate activity of ‘buying and selling the right to occupy’ the rooms, demanding from people who wanted to enter around 600 or 700 euros”. But it also exceeded 1,000 euros, according to what was reported by witnesses questioned by the police. «They demanded money – reads the indictment – even when some guests wanted to visit the people who lived in the Astor hotel (100 euros at a time, ed) and requested sums of money from the occupants ranging from 15 to 50 euros to carry out the alleged work of maintenance”. Carlos, who said he was “the duegno (owner) of the Astor”, asked for a financial contribution from the occupants also to pay the lawyer for a certain Marzia, who was under house arrest, as “she was one of the leaders of the Movement who did the occupation of the hotel.’ In fact, on the basis of what one of the squatters reported to the agents on May 29: «Thanks to the Home Struggle Movement they had found (in September 2022, ed.) an accommodation to live in an old abandoned hotel». It was precisely the militants of the extreme left who gave Carlos a lodging a few months later, who was later guilty of the crimes for which he was arrested.

THE MOTIVE

At the beginning he managed the racket together with Lidia, “the Romanian who acted as manager of the occupation”, reads the arrest warrant. Once the guests of Moroccan origin had been kicked out, the presence of Peruvians had increased because Carlos “had started selling the rooms together with Dominique”. On 3 June – six days after the “punitive expedition” – the Romanians staying at the Astor left the facility. On 9 June (that is, the day before Kata’s kidnapping), one of the occupants reported to the police that it was the uncle of the missing girl who had “bought the rooms of those Romanians”. As it happens, Kata’s father, released from prison on June 13, makes a nocturnal raid on a nomad camp on the outskirts of Florence. And a trader in the area explained that on Saturday – the day the little girl disappeared – vans headed to Romania gather near the Astor in which supplies of various kinds are loaded. For the prosecutors it is possible that Kata’s kidnapping for extortion purposes “has developed within conflicting relationships, which have resulted in various crimes and bitter disputes, which arose in the context of the abusive occupation of the Astor hotel”. “In particular, the presence of real feuds between Kata’s relatives and groups of Peruvians, Ecuadorians and even Romanians who occupied the hotel was recorded – reads the search order notified to the parents of the girl – and the illicit management of the rooms”.

