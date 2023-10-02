Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman: The Scientists Behind mRNA Vaccines that Saved Millions of Lives

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, two scientists whose research was instrumental in the development of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for Covid-19, have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine. Their groundbreaking work on mRNA molecules has revolutionized the field of vaccine development and has played a crucial role in saving millions of lives during the pandemic.

Nearly three decades ago, Karikó, a Hungarian biochemist, faced numerous challenges in pursuing her research due to the limited resources available at the time. However, her determination led her to collaborate with Weissman, an immunologist, and researcher at the University of Pennsylvania. Together, they started experimenting with the therapeutic potential of mRNA molecules.

Messenger RNA plays a vital role in protein synthesis within cells. It carries the instructions from DNA to the ribosomes, which are responsible for creating proteins. However, viruses can hijack this process to infect cells. Karikó and Weissman’s work focused on modifying mRNA to create a defense mechanism within cells against viruses.

Their early experiments with mice were initially discouraging and resulted in negative reactions. However, they persisted, and in 2005, they successfully introduced a subtle change in mRNA that allowed it to produce the desired protein without triggering an immune response.

These significant discoveries went largely unnoticed until the Covid-19 pandemic struck. In record time, their research laid the foundation for the development of mRNA vaccines, such as those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. These vaccines directly modify the body’s RNA and enable it to create its own defenses against future viruses.

The speed with which mRNA vaccines were developed was unprecedented. Typically, it takes around seven years to develop a vaccine and bring it to clinical trials. However, the urgency of the pandemic fueled collaboration among researchers and secured government funding, speeding up the process significantly.

The mRNA vaccines have proven highly effective in preventing Covid-19 and have played a crucial role in curbing the spread of the virus. The Nobel Prize committee highlighted Karikó and Weissman’s contributions to the rapid development of mRNA vaccines, which have been pivotal in combating one of the greatest threats to human health in recent times.

Their groundbreaking research has not only saved millions of lives but has also attracted global attention to the potential of mRNA technology in vaccine development. The recognition of their work with the Nobel Prize in Medicine serves as a testament to their dedication and pioneering spirit.

