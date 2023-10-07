Katalin Karikó: From Exile to Nobel Prize in Medicine for mRNA Research

‘Version Without Headlines:

Katalin Karikó spent much of her career seeking support for her research on messenger RNA. She faced exile and the indifference of her colleagues, but this week she was recognized with the Nobel Prize in Medicine for her studies that were key to the development of Covid-19 vaccines. Karikó was born in Hungary and developed a passion for science and nature from an early age. In 1985, she moved to the United States and faced numerous challenges in her career, including demotion and job insecurity. However, a chance meeting with immunologist Drew Weissman changed her luck, and together they began researching the use of mRNA to stimulate the body’s immune response. Despite initial setbacks, Karikó’s experiments eventually led to breakthroughs in the field. In 2010, she joined BioNTech, a German biotech company, where she continued her research on mRNA. The world has now recognized the potential of mRNA technology in vaccines, and Karikó’s contributions have been widely celebrated. She has paved the way for further advancements in the field, including the possibility of creating vaccines for diseases like cancer. Winning the Nobel Prize was a dream come true for Karikó, who dedicated her award to her late mother.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

