Kata’s yellow, searched some garages near the former Astor hotel

The carabinieri from the Operations Department are carrying out some searches in the garages of the condominium in via Monteverdi which borders the former Astor hotel, the occupied building in Florence where little Kata lived, who disappeared on 10 June.

Also present were the carabinieri from the Scientific Police who are carrying out some surveys in the pits and in an Enel cabin inside the square that houses the garages. In recent days, the condominium has been the focus of various checks by the investigators who are investigating Kata’s disappearance.

Talk to the parents again

Since this morning Kata’s parents have been heard at the Carabinieri headquarters. It was the couple who asked to be heard again by the investigators.

The investigation

One of the few fixed points of the investigation: in the illegally occupied structure in via Maragliano there were three opposing groups, two Peruvians and one Romanian, who were competing for the management of the beds. Those who wanted to enter had to pay to be able to conquer a mattress or a room and they also paid to stay, a sort of “pizzo” for the maintenance of the hotel.

Article being updated….

