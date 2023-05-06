Home » Kate Middleton radiant in ivory dress and flag cape. The tribute to Diana – breaking latest news
Kate Middleton radiant in ivory dress and flag cape. The tribute to Diana

Kate Middleton radiant in ivory dress and flag cape. The tribute to Diana

The Princess of Wales wasn’t wrong even on the most important occasion. Kate Middleton beamed at the coronation of King Charles in a dazzling ivory gown by Alexander McQueen. When Middleton, 41, arrived, she taught elegance in the splendid ivory silk crêpe dress, with embroidered rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs. Instead of a tiara, the royal mother of Prince William’s three children wore a matching Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece featuring crystals and three-dimensional leaf embroidery in silver thread.

In a moving tribute to her late mother-in-law, Lady Diana, the Princess wore a set of pearl and diamond earrings belonging to William’s motherfor the occasion. Meanwhile he also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth by wearing the George VI necklace, which was a gift from King George VI to his daughter, then Princess Elizabeth.

