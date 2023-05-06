Kate Middleton radiant in ivory dress and flag cape. The tribute to Diana – breaking latest news

The Princess of Wales wasn’t wrong even on the most important occasion. Kate Middleton beamed at the coronation of King Charles in a dazzling ivory gown by Alexander McQueen. When Middleton, 41, arrived, she taught elegance in the splendid ivory silk crêpe dress, with embroidered rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs. Instead of a tiara, the royal mother of Prince William’s three children wore a matching Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece featuring crystals and three-dimensional leaf embroidery in silver thread.
In a moving tribute to her late mother-in-law, Lady Diana, the Princess wore a set of pearl and diamond earrings belonging to William’s motherfor the occasion. Meanwhile he also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth by wearing the George VI necklace, which was a gift from King George VI to his daughter, then Princess Elizabeth.