Rumors are circulating that speak of an alleged health problem of Kate Middleton. How is the Princess of Wales? The rumors would have arisen from a detail that has not remained indifferent to the media and the subjects.

The Middleton definitely is one of the most loved and influential women in the world: when she met Prince William, she was a simple girl from the English upper class. The two fell in love and began a wonderful and profound love story, which led them to pronounce the fateful yes and give birth to their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

What is happening to the Princess of Wales now? It was indeed seen a suspicious scar on his templeand everyone worried about her.

Kate Middleton’s scar makes everyone worry

Prince William’s wife has always shown herself to be a much loved woman for the kindness, beauty and simplicity with which she stands out. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III, Kate and her husband William they were officially styled Princess and Prince of Wales. This is a very important title, which gives them the possibility of having an even more busy schedule.

In fact, there are already many public events in which they are taking part. However, Middleton has often been the center of attention for a detail that the subjects have certainly not lost sight of. In fact, many have noticed that the Princess rarely picks up her hair, because has a scar on the left temple.

It is a 7 cm long mark, which she often tries to hide with her beautiful hair. The detail came out way back in 2011, when Kate – on the occasion of an official engagement in which she took part for Kind Direct – wore her hair up. The detail made the subjects worry so much, who wondered the reason for this scar.

Kate Middleton broke her silence, here’s what happened

The person directly interested in breaking the silence on these rumors that speak of a sign mysteriously positioned on her temple thought about it. Middleton has in fact revealed that the scar is simply the consequence of an operation which she underwent when she was very young.

Numerous researches have thus followed on the intervention to which the beautiful Kate underwent and, in this regard, the surgeon John Scurr of the Lister Hospital in London intervened. The doctor would in fact have ruled out the diagnosis of brain tumor, but revealed that he may have been treated of an operation to remove an arteriovenous malformation (commonly referred to as ‘wants‘).



What many may have noticed is that Kate Middleton is certainly not the only one in her family to bear a scar. In fact, Prince William has this mark on his forehead: the eldest son of King Charles III has revealed in the past that her scar was a consequence of a blow he received years ago while playing a golf club. “An episode that took me to the hospital“, he actually said.

