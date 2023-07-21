Katsu Lask – Fermentista with passion | > – television – broadcasts AZ

Broadcast: THE! | 07/21/2023 | 6:45 p.m

4 Min

| Available until 01/21/2024

Fermentation is one of the oldest human techniques for preserving food or changing the taste. Katsu Lask is even a Harvard University-certified Fermentista – fermentation is her great passion. The Hamburg native is constantly developing new recipes with unusual ingredients – such as linden blossom.

Vegetables Fermented in Lime Lake (Karışık Turşu) Fermented Green Beans with Peach and Rose Make vegetables last longer by fermenting

