Katsu Lask – Fermentista with passion | > – television – broadcasts AZ

Broadcast: THE! | 07/21/2023 | 6:45 p.m

Fermentation is one of the oldest human techniques for preserving food or changing the taste. Katsu Lask is even a Harvard University-certified Fermentista – fermentation is her great passion. The Hamburg native is constantly developing new recipes with unusual ingredients – such as linden blossom.

