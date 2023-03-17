Home Health Kaufland is recalling its own brand “K-Classic” popcorn
Kaufland is recalling its own brand "K-Classic" popcorn

Kaufland is recalling its own brand “K-Classic” popcorn

Kaufland is recalling its own brand “K-Classic” popcorn. The product may contain traces of tropane alkaloids, which can cause nausea when consumed. The company takes the product off the shelves. Items that have already been sold can be returned.

As part of its own inspection, the supermarket giant Kaufland found increased levels of tropane alkaloids in the product “K-Classic Popcorn sweet 120g” and is now recalling the product.

Tropane alkaloids are phytochemicals that occur naturally in many plants and can be unintentionally found in foods such as corn at harvest. Consumption may cause temporary symptoms such as nausea, drowsiness and headaches.

Kaufland recalls popcorn

Kaufland immediately removed the affected product from the shelves. Anyone who has already bought the popcorn candy can now return it to all branches of the supermarket chain. The purchase price will also be refunded without presenting the receipt.

Affected are products with the best before dates 09/18/2023 and 09/19/2023. Manufacturer is the “XOX Pastries GmbH”

