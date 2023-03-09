The report of the alleged sudden increase in deaths in the first quarter of 2021, which the AfD member of the Bundestag Martin Sichert brought into the world at a press conference on December 12, 2022, continues to circulate in the media. On the one hand, the relevant forums that are close to lateral thinkers continue to cook their soup from the allegedly suppressed vaccination deaths, on the other hand, the objections that were raised immediately after the press conference against this interpretation of the AfD, but also do not really explain, what you are dealing with with this data.

The AfD is based on data supplied by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians has billing cases for those with statutory health insurance. From this data, the “data analyst” Tom Lausen prepared evaluations like this for the AfD:

Compared to the years 2016 to 2020, a massive increase in certain death-related diagnoses can be seen in 2021 and 2022. But:

• The KBV did not provide any figures on “death”, but figures on billing cases. A personal reference does not exist without further ado. I don’t know what the ratio of cases to persons is in the ICD digits shown.

• Let’s assume that cases and persons can be more or less equated. In 2021, 1,023,687 people died in Germany. The cases in the graph summed up over four quarters are 57,069 cases. Counted as people, that would be 5.6% of the 1,023,687 deaths in Germany.

• Background to the small proportion of deaths in the KV data: The Associations of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians do not systematically receive information on deaths. They only have data from the resident doctors who, for whatever reason, have rendered billable services to the dying or to those who have just died. As a rule, the documented ICD digits are probably not the results of the post-mortem examination either, because the post-mortem examination to determine the causes of death is not covered by health insurance. Corpses don’t have health insurance. Incidentally, in this context it would be interesting to see the EBM figures for the billed services in addition to the diagnoses, but that is another story.

• The small number in the KBV data compared to the total number of deceased would not be a problem if one were to assume that the data for all years are based on the same method.

• However, jumps in numbers as in the chart usually indicate methodological breaks. The ZI also says accordingly that data was only transmitted for people for whom medical services were billed in 2021. However, it remains unclear how deaths from 2016-2020 got into the data set. It cannot be assumed that the dead went to the doctor again after their death.

• The AfD’s substantive interpretation of linking the abrupt increase in the number of cases in 2021 with the corona vaccination is not plausible because the vaccinations have increased continuously and did not suddenly reach a level at which they then remained until 2022. Equally implausible, however, is the first reply by the KBV that deaths as a result of the consequences of the corona virus would appear here. Here, too, the course of the supposed cause and the course of the supposed consequences do not match.

• 57,096 cases is not a lot in comparison with all the deaths, but a tripling of the previous figure would still have been noticeable. This tripling should also be reflected in the cause-of-death statistics for the diagnoses shown in the chart. The 2021 cause of death statistics should be available before Christmas. I dare to predict that the ICD figures mentioned have not tripled.

Ergo, one remains as smart as before: What the data show is unclear. The assumptions presented by the AfD can be put aside, but the explanations by the KBV and ZI are not satisfactory either.

———————-

Disclaimer: This article criticizes the handling of the AfD with the data of the KBV and the handling of the KBV with their data. It is neither claimed here that the corona vaccination in rare cases can not also have serious consequences including deaths, nor that the data on the side effects is particularly good.

———————-

Addendum 12/16/2022: The Federal Statistical Office published the 2021 cause of death statistics today. As suspected, the ICD digits chosen by Mr. Lausen are unremarkable.

———————-

Addendum 12/20/2022: Regarding the relationship between the number of deaths in the KV data and the statistics on the causes of death, it should be pointed out that most of the causes of death in the KV data cannot be identified as such, e.g. acute myocardial infarction, because the code does not state whether the patient died is or has recovered. If one only compares the selected ICD codes, in 2021 there are significantly more cases in the KV data (57,069) than deceased people were counted in the cause of death statistics (34,909).