A molecule derived from a bacterium has proved so effective in protecting plants from other microbes that it has earned the name of the actor who plays the infallible killer John Wick.
The funny name given to this molecule (keanumycins) somehow reminds me of Tafazzina, a protein named in this way by Italian researchers given the multiple problems encountered during its characterization.
|Grape mold caused by Botrytis cinerea
The study was published a few weeks ago in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
The choice of Pseudomonas as an object of study was not causal. The German researchers behind the study had extensive experience with these bacteria and knew that many of these members were toxic to amoebae, the bacteria’s main predator.
To identify the genes involved in the biosynthesis of toxins, the researchers analyzed the bacterial genome in detail, finally managing to reconstruct the biosynthetic pathway that allows the production of different classes of keanumicins, non-ribosomal lipopeptides known as A, B and C, whose target is the cell membrane (lipid) of the “enemy” which is damaged as if it were a detergent to act.
Specifically, the culture liquid was used in which Pseudomonas was grown, deprived of the cells, and sprinkled on the leaves of the plant.
Keanumicin is biodegradable, so no permanent residues should form in the soil, thus preventing any off target (other non-pathogenic fungi).
Source
– Ecological Niche-Inspired Genome Mining Leads to the Discovery of Crop-Protecting Nonribosomal Lipopeptides Featuring a Transient Amino Acid Building Block
– Bacterial defence repurposed to fight blight