A molecule derived from a bacterium has proved so effective in protecting plants from other microbes that it has earned the name of the actor who plays the infallible killer John Wick.

The funny name given to this molecule (keanumycins) somehow reminds me of Tafazzina, a protein named in this way by Italian researchers given the multiple problems encountered during its characterization.

Botrytis cinereaa fungus also known as gray mold that causes massive crop losses. The bacteria in which the potent (and natural) antimicrobial was discovered belong to the genus Pseudomonas. A class of molecules useful against different microbes such as bacteria and fungi. The discovery comes from a search aimed at finding a weapon againsta fungus also known as gray mold that causes massive crop losses.

Grape mold caused by Botrytis cinerea

Curiously the remedy was found in a human pathogen such as the bacterium Candida albicans

The study was published a few weeks ago in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

The choice of Pseudomonas as an object of study was not causal. The German researchers behind the study had extensive experience with these bacteria and knew that many of these members were toxic to amoebae, the bacteria’s main predator.

To identify the genes involved in the biosynthesis of toxins, the researchers analyzed the bacterial genome in detail, finally managing to reconstruct the biosynthetic pathway that allows the production of different classes of keanumicins, non-ribosomal lipopeptides known as A, B and C, whose target is the cell membrane (lipid) of the “enemy” which is damaged as if it were a detergent to act.

The researchers hypothesized that the keanumycini could also function as weapons against other predators besides amoebae, i.e. fungi (remember that amoebae are protists, today grouped in the clade amoebozoa ), since, although they belong to different kingdoms, they have some similarities. Hence the test also confirmed by other research groups with the therapeutic efficacy of these molecules in eliminating gray mold from hydrangea leaves. Specifically, the culture liquid was used in which Pseudomonas was grown, deprived of the cells, and sprinkled on the leaves of the plant.

Keanumicin is biodegradable, so no permanent residues should form in the soil, thus preventing any off target (other non-pathogenic fungi). See also seminar at the Sevel of Atessa

Studies previously conducted on these natural Pseudomonas toxins had already clarified that it is harmless to both plant and animal cells (and in particular human ones), which is why keanumicins could find use as ecological pesticides instead of synthetic ones and perhaps, after appropriate trials, also be used in the therapeutic field against human infections by fungi whose available treatments, net of the presence of resistance, have a therapeutic window reduced.

