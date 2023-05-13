Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Secretly injecting insulin, inventing stories – some people find it difficult to deal openly with diabetes. Sometimes that’s not a good idea, writes the current one Pharmacy magazine “Diabetes Counselor”.

Because at work, in the family or among friends, it is an advantage if at least a few people are in the know. “If no one knows that I have diabetes, then I can only be helped with a delay, for example if I have hypoglycaemia.”explained Adrian Grimshaw, Fachpsychologe Diabetes (DDG) at the Heart and Diabetes Center North Rhine-Westphalia in Bad Oeynhausen.

The permanent hiding of the disease also costs Energy and take care of uncomfortable feelings. Social contacts can suffer and the mental stress worsen the metabolic situation, warns the expert. He advises those affected Consulting offers to use – for example with a DDG-certified diabetes consultation, the diabetologist or with psychological specialists. Exchanging ideas with other people affected in internet forums can also help. “There you can find out how other people with diabetes deal with the topic, what experiences they have had,” says Grimshaw. In this way, you can get a feeling for how more openness could feel in your own environment.

