Keep mosquitoes away with home remedies and homemade recipes!

Well, summer is almost here and in addition to the many beautiful things that it brings with it, there are also some annoying insects such as mosquitoes. Not only are they annoying, they also transmit diseases. You feel like you can’t escape them, they are so many and you can find them all over the house. Really annoying. How do I keep mosquitoes away? Homemade mosquito repellents can help deter insects, and it’s easy because everyone probably has them at home. How can you keep mosquitoes away with home remedies and natural measures? Here we show you the best options. Try these you like!

Use mosquito nets on doors and windows

What else works best against mosquitoes? Here’s a simple and effective way to protect yourself from mosquitoes. You can put mosquito nets on your doors or windows. How to keep mosquitoes out of your house. Also, putting a mosquito net on your bed is a sure way to get rid of the bugs and sleep peacefully. So you do not need to take any further measures to keep the annoying insects away. It’s a permanent way to keep your peace of mind at home all summer long.

Prevent mosquitoes by eliminating standing water

Did you know that mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Drain any stagnant water you can find such as B. Water in buckets, gutters, ditches and pet bowls. Eliminating stagnant water will quickly solve the problem. If you have pets, be sure to clean their bowls regularly. Also, be sure to change the water in bird baths and check that your potted plants are adequately drained.

Repel mosquitoes with plants

How else do you drive away mosquitoes? Many plants are used to repel insects. There are plants that mosquitoes don’t like at all and whose smell can deter the annoying insects. Plant basil, mint, rosemary, etc. in pots and place them on your windowsills. Not only do you keep mosquitoes away, but you can also use these plants to complement your dishes and bring a touch of nature into your home.

Use a mosquito trap

Many pests can be killed with traps. For mosquitoes, you can make your own trap using a plastic bottle cut in half, water, sugar, and yeast. Proceed as follows: Heat the water with the sugar and fill the bottle with it. Once the mixture has cooled, add the yeast. Then turn the neck of the bottle upside down in a funnel shape. The insects are attracted to the water and remain trapped in the bottle. So you don’t need to use any dangerous means and simply keep the mosquitoes away.

Good old garlic spray comes to the rescue

Mosquitoes hate the pungent smell of garlic. Garlic contains allicin, a compound that has repellent effects against mosquitoes. Make your own garlic spray by peeling and chopping several cloves of garlic and placing them in a bowl with some water. Let the mixture soak for a few hours and then spray your home with it. You can also add lemon juice. It’s so easy to fight mosquitoes with home remedies. And everyone has garlic at home!

Keep mosquitoes away with home remedies: lemon and clove

You can successfully repel mosquitoes with home remedies by using lemons. Mosquitoes don’t love lemons. You can drive away the insects simply by placing some split lemons with a few cloves in your rooms. So you have a fresh scent in your house and of course no more mosquitoes!

Eucalyptus oil is effective as a home remedy for mosquitoes

What else keeps mosquitoes away? Eucalyptus oil has been proven to be a good remedy when using home remedies to repel mosquitoes. Mix eucalyptus oil with a shampoo to use as a repellent. If you don’t like the smell of garlic, eucalyptus oil is an excellent alternative. To make this oil yourself, you can boil a few eucalyptus leaves and pour the liquid into small containers. Then spray your apartment with it.

Mosquito repellent with home remedies: candles and essential oils

What helps against mosquitoes when sitting outside? Candles and oils are excellent mosquito repellents, if you use the right scents that the bugs can’t stand. The most effective scents such as citronella, lemon, lavender, laurel, rosemary or basil repel mosquitoes and at the same time give your home a refreshing scent. This is a good way on how to get rid of mosquitoes without having to kill them while bringing a fresh and relaxing touch to your home.

Use camphor against mosquitoes

Camphor has proven to be a very effective repellent against the insects. How do you use camphor against mosquitoes? Just put a few pieces in a container. They will vaporize themselves. If you want to get rid of the mosquitoes quickly, an alternative is to burn some pieces of camphor for 20 minutes. All doors and windows must be closed during this time and you do not stay in the room where you burn camphor. So you can kill mosquitoes with home remedies and calmly relax at home in the hot summer days.