🔊 Listen to the audio

The Mobile Clinic for free screening and education for the prevention of cardiovascular risks stops in Piazza Cavour on Saturday 8 October. It deals with of the initiative “Keep your heart in shape”, the project for the prevention of cardiovascular risk launched by the Emilia-Romagna Region in 2021, in its second edition and created to become an annual event in line with the World Heart Daywhich falls on September 29.

From 10 am to 6 pm, in Piazza Cavour, doctors and nurses of the Cardiology operating unit of the Infermi hospital in Rimini will dedicate themselves inside a mobile clinic consisting of an equipped vehicle and gazebo, to different types of free check-ups that do not require a reservation: the determination oflipid structureby simply taking a drop of capillary blood, the detection of the main vital parameterssuch as blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) and lo screening for asymptomatic atrial fibrillation. These tests will allow you to calculate the cardiovascular risk score and evaluate the risk card of the user through a computerized algorithm. The cardiologists present will provide the necessary advice: those most at risk will be invited to contact their general practitioner and, in the event of a pathology being found, guaranteed a visit at the local cardiology department.

At the same time, the Department of Public Health of Rimini, with its healthcare professionals of the Public Hygiene Department, the Sports Medicine Service, the SIAN and the SerD to promote good practices on physical activity, proper nutrition, smoking cessation and to answer citizens’ questions about healthy lifestyles that help keep the cardiovascular system in good health. Riminicuore and LILT; the members and volunteers of ASCOR is Croce Bluthe UISP and i walking groups “CamminAVIS” and “La Pedivella”.

All information on the Region’s website: https://regioneer.it/tieninformacuore

Cardiovascular risk factors and their spread in Romagna

From the data contained in the Ausl Romagna 2021 Health Profile drawn up by the Department of Public Health (available at the link https://www.auslromagna.it/notizie/comunicati/item/4250-profilo-salute-2021) it emerges that in Romagna the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the adult population (18-69 years) is equal to 4.7% (3.8% Forlì, 4% Ravenna, 4.9% Cesena and 5.2% Rimini, the latter in line with regional estimates). If we consider the population over 70 years of age, at the company level the prevalence reaches il 32%, value in line with the regional one.

Cardiovascular diseases are largely preventable, as they recognize, alongside risk factors not editable (age, sex and familiarity), also modifiable factors, linked to behaviors and lifestyles, (smoking, alcohol, incorrect diet, sedentary lifestyle) often in turn the cause of diabetes, obesity, hypercholesterolemia, arterial hypertension.

In Romagna, in the population 18 – 69 years of age, 20% suffer from hypertension (21% of hypertensive people are completely sedentary, 45% consume less than 3 portions of fruit and vegetables a day and 69% are overweight); il 31% ha high levels of cholesterol in the blood (among those with hypercholesterolemia, 16% are completely sedentary, 47% consume less than 3 portions of fruit and vegetables and 56% have excess weight; 4% suffer from diabetes (among these, 31% smoke cigarettes, 25% have a sedentary lifestyle, 18% consume alcohol in a potentially health-threatening way, 76% have excess weight); 42% are in excess weight; 30% are overweight and 12% have obesity. Only 12% of Romagna people eat fruit and vegetables daily at recommended levels (5 or more portions); il 27% of adults are partially active as they engage in physical activity in their free time but at levels below those recommended by the WHO, while about 1 in seven adults (14%) is completely sedentary.

How to reduce the risk

– choose a healthy diet and maintain your ideal weight. Fruits and vegetables: 5 servings a day, preferably in a different color and in season. You will fill up on vitamins, fibers, minerals and water. More legumes: Beans, peas, chickpeas, lentils, use them both fresh and dried to prepare first or second courses and other preparations; they are a great alternative to animal proteins. Alternate protein sources: choose fish several times a week, both fresh and frozen, preferably blue and lean meats such as chicken, turkey and rabbit … it is preferable to cook on the grill or steamed. Prefer extra virgin olive oil to season your dishes. Include whole-grain products rich in fiber, such as bread, pasta, cereals and flours, in your diet. Limit your consumption of cold cuts and cheeses, which are often very high in fat and salt. Moderate your intake of sweets and sugary drinks. Reduce the addition of salt in dishes, to flavor your dishes use spices and aromatic herbs. Consume alcoholic beverages in moderation and preferably with meals.

– it is never too late to start moving and the benefits begin immediately

Exercise regularly and moderately for at least 30 minutes a day; try to be more active: choose the bicycle instead of the car for short trips, use the stairs, walk outdoors; considering your state of health, discuss with your doctor whether to practice more intense activities, such as brisk walking, swimming and sports several times a week. Include at least 2 sessions of muscle exercises during the week such as stretching, yoga, push-ups ..; sit as little as possible and cyclically try to increase the level of your physical activity. Quit smoking, you will get immediate benefits. After one year, the risk of cardiovascular disease is halved and progressively decreases in the following years. Both active and passive smoking is harmful.

– check regularly and pay attention to: a blood pressure above 140/90 mm Hg; a blood glucose value equal to or greater than 126 mg / dl in the fasting state; a value of “bad cholesterol” (LDL) in the blood above the normal range predicted by the laboratory; a body weight higher than that indicated for your age and height.