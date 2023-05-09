Keeping the brain oxygenated: how to do it?

Did you know that the brain consumes 25% of the oxygen that enters the body? When the required amount is not received, symptoms such as lack of concentration and tiredness appear. In this article, you’ll find out how to keep it oxygenated and what are the signs that it isn’t.

Last update: 08 maggio, 2023

Keeping the brain oxygenated is essential to ensure this organ functions properly. The brain consumes 25% of the oxygen that enters the body and when it doesn’t get enough, this deficiency manifests itself in fatigue, difficulty understanding, lack of concentration and even depression. In the long run, this could lead to more serious problems, such as a stroke.

Lack of oxygen is a factor affecting mental health. At the same time, conditions such as anxiety make it more difficult for the brain to oxygenate. This leads to weakening of the mind, which in turn promotes depressive states.

There are some subtle signs that the brain is not getting enough oxygen. For example, forgetfulness frequently or being easily distracted; add the feeling of tiredness, for no reason, or the occasional depressed mood. Having said all this, today we will talk about the importance of cerebral oxygenation and how to obtain it.

“Every man can be, if he thinks about it, a sculptor of his own brain.” -Santiago Ramón y Cajal-

Keep the brain oxygenated

Sometimes the brain cannot access an adequate volume of oxygen for reasons other than breathing or anxiety. One of them is the functioning of the liver. This organ has, among other functions, that of purifying the body of toxins. For this reason, when we speak of “detoxifying the body” we are referring above all to the purification of the liver.

If it works properly, it oxygenates the blood. If so, it paves the way for the appropriate amount of oxygen to reach the brain. The effects are known is improved memory, concentration and mood. Therefore, in order for the brain to be oxygenated, one should start by assessing the state of the liver.

Now, another element that prevents proper oxygenation of the brain, as we have already mentioned, is anxiety. When it appears, the production of cortisol, the famous stress hormone, increases. This substance has physiological effects that reduce the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to the brain. Then everything becomes a vicious circle: more stress, less oxygenation; and less oxygenation, more stress.

During physical exercise, messenger substances are released into the blood which travel to the brain and influence its dynamics.

Methods to keep the brain oxygenated

Realizing the importance of oxygenating the brain, the question arises: how to do it? In general, healthy eating, stress control and frequent physical activity are the three fundamental pillars.

Harvard Medical School highlights in an article that the brain requires the supply of quality foods as constant fuel, which provide vitamins, minerals and antioxidants for optimal functioning. On the other hand, the increase in anxiety symptoms is related to blood oxygen levels (Mc. Dowell et al.2021).

Similarly, as a publication from the University of Costa Rica points out, the practice of exercise induces specific processes – such as oxygenation – and causes, among other positive effects, rapid and efficient communication between the different brain areas.

In addition to these guidelines, we also want to suggest some specific actions that are very little known.

Body posture

Correct body posture promotes the flow of oxygen to the brain. Sitting with your back straight and your feet resting on the ground, without crossing your legs, facilitates the work of the diaphragm, guaranteeing the necessary space for movement. In the same way it helps to work better all the organs placed under the diaphragmatic dome.

The breath

Good breathing makes it easier for oxygen to access the brain. To achieve this, we recommend the exercise that we propose below:

Sit down and cover your right nostril by pressing it with one of your fingers. Inhale deeply through the left nostril. Hold your breath for 5 seconds. Exhale through the same nostril, counting to five, without opening your mouth. Repeat 10 times and then switch to the other nostril, performing the entire sequence.

Vigorous yawn

In general, it is advisable to maintain regular physical activity. The ideal is to exercise every day, for at least 15 minutes. That said, there are some techniques that can be done early if there is any sign that the brain is not getting enough oxygen.

One of them is energy yawning. It consists of placing the hand open on the face, placing the thumb under one cheekbone and the little finger under the other. The other fingers should be supported between the eyebrows, simulating a deep yawn.

As long as there is good breathing, oxygen access to the brain is facilitated.

A healthy lifestyle to keep the brain oxygenated

The consequences of not keeping the brain oxygenated often go unnoticed in the short term. Over time, continued fatigue, difficulty sleeping, and poor performance appear. Eventually, the brain becomes more vulnerable and ages faster.

Many problems can be avoided with a healthy lifestyle. Eating healthy, resting well, keeping active and relaxing, instead of giving free rein to stress, are simple actions that undoubtedly guarantee a better quality of life and promote cerebral oxygenation.

