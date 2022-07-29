After more than half a year of experience event vacuum period, we recently finally held the first experience event in 2022 in early July! The focus of this event is not only the new KEF LSX II, but also the popular new LS60 Wireless speaker and KC62 subwoofer! The event was held at the KEF Music Gallery on the 12th floor of Duddell Street, Central. The event was divided into three parts: including the focus function explanation, listening to songs and watching movies. ! !

According to Tony, the representative of KEF, the biggest feature of KEF LSX II is the use of the 11th generation Uni-Q coaxial unit, which effectively guarantees sound diffusion! Its built-in Music Integrity Engine reduces the phase delay problem, making the sound clearer and more delicate, and the image more natural! Since the new speakers correspond to the W2 wireless connection platform, there is a greater leap in support capabilities, supporting Airplay 2, Chromecast, Roon and multi-room playback! As for everyone, you can use the KEF Connect app to easily adjust the speakers to the most suitable state for your playback environment, so you don’t have to worry about your own playback space!

At the event, we mainly used Tidal as the source of information, and auditioned many popular songs, including “My Way”, “Temptation”, “Bubbles”, “No Sanctuary Here” and “Spring River Flower Moon Night”, etc. Bubbles’ performance in the sense of space and sound field positioning was very outstanding that night, completely breaking everyone’s expectations of its size! Compared with the LS60 Wireless in the same field, the three-band flattening is the biggest highlight. The LSX II is more individual in terms of mid-frequency analysis, as well as the extension of the mid-high range. To meet the listening needs of general home space! Another focus of the conference, KEF LS60 Wireless, uses the single-point full-range technology of the flagship speaker Blade, equipped with dual Uni-Core driver unit technology, and is equipped with a slim cabinet, which can support up to 24bit/192kHz playback! Compared with the LSX II, the KEF LS60 Wireless has a very average tri-band, and it can clearly highlight more levels of detail when piloting “Bubbles”! At the event, the friends will be arranged in batches in the residential area, and the 2.1-channel system with KEF LSX II and KC62 will be used as a home theater experience! In this part, Xiao Se specially arranged two sets of Disney+ movies of “Doctor Strange 2” and “The Great Entertainer” for everyone to try! This part mainly tests the actual situation of KEF LSX II and KC62 in the living space!

Conclusion: “The ultimate solution for sound, color and art in a dwelling space”

To sum up the activities of the night, KEF LSX II’s handling of sound field diffusion, signal change response and mid-high pitch are the surprises among KEF’s new works! With the use of W2’s new operating platform, the operation is easier and more comfortable! As for the standard and professional settings in the KEF Connect app, it is just enough to satisfy advanced and advanced players, even for professional enthusiasts, there is a very good surprise! For digital audio players in the new era, it is believed to be a very shocking listening experience!

KEF LSX II details: https://kef.world/8×1

KEF LS60 Wireless Details: https://kef.world/45o

