Kekulé reveals three rules that you can use to declare war on ticks

Dogs and children are great canaries. No, not because of the noise they occasionally make. They also do not fall silent when there is danger, like the songbirds once kept underground as a warning against mine gases. But after a trip into the countryside, you can tell from them whether there is at least an equally insidious danger lurking there: the fur of the four-legged friends and the children’s skin covered by hair or clothing are irresistible points of attraction for ticks.

The blind arachnids prefer to be brushed off bushes or unmown, damp grass and then crawl up their victim to begin their suction work in a place that is as hidden as possible. To do this, they first carefully scratch the skin and moisten the wound with their saliva, which contains an anesthetic.

Only when the local anesthetic takes effect do they push their suction spikes down. The painless bite of the native tick (“common wood tick”) is usually either not discovered at all or only after days, when it has already sucked its fill. If you have found a bloodsucker in the little ones, the adults should also undergo a thorough inspection. A magnifying glass and suitable tweezers to remove the tiny ones therefore belong in every household.

Ticks transmit dangerous diseases

Actually, such a tick bite would be a harmless thing – if it weren’t for the diseases and climate change.

Lyme disease: Lyme disease, which is still relatively common with about one in 200 tick bites, is usually mild and can be treated well with antibiotics in the early stages. If left untreated, it can – in rare cases – lead to paralysis, nerve pain or even meningitis.

TBE: Inflammation of the meninges and brain (meningoencephalitis) is the specialty of the TBE virus, which spoils our spring and summer joy every year with new horror reports. Currently, the districts of Anhalt-Bitterfeld in Saxony-Anhalt, Fürstenfeldbruck in Bavaria and even the city of Munich have been declared a risk area for tick-borne encephalitis: 178 (of 401) districts are said to have a particularly high risk of TBE infection. Half of Germany is now colored dark red on the relevant maps, which call for vaccinations in many pediatric surgeries.

As if that wasn’t horror enough, the lowland forest tick, the sheep tick and the Hyalomma hunting tick, which migrated from Africa, are also said to be on the rise. These species, which are significantly larger and have a striking pattern compared to the common woodbuck, can also be infected with Borrelia or TBE viruses. In addition, they transmit particularly dangerous diseases that are rare in this country, such as Q fever, tularemia (“rabbit fever”) or Crimean-Congo fever.

Dogs can contract Lyme disease, TBE, babesiosis (“canine malaria”) or anaplasmosis (a bacterial blood disease) from tick bites. You would like to barricade yourself in the apartment with your child, your cone and your dog. And due to climate change, which is said to be responsible for the increase in the tick plague, things can only get worse in the future.

Three simple rules of the game against ticks

On closer inspection, however, the “danger of ticks”, which the websites of vaccine manufacturers, pharmacies and doctor’s offices in particular warn about, is greatly exaggerated. The risk of becoming seriously ill from a tick bite can be minimized with three simple rules.

1. Know your opponent

The most important rule is: Know your opponent. If the winter – like this year – was unusually mild and the warm season started early, there are particularly many ticks. This is mainly due to the fact that the warmth-loving crawlers become active earlier and their preferred hosts are available earlier and in larger numbers than after a hard, deadly frost. The female of the common wood tick, which is the most common tick here with around 95 percent, lays around 3000 eggs in a light-protected, moist spot on the ground. This usually happens in spring, but can also change depending on the weather. The larvae that hatch from the eggs in summer and are about half a millimeter in size can hardly climb. Their preferred hosts are mice, where they often sit in hundreds behind the ears shortly after birth. The larvae only approach people when they touch the ground with their bare skin. This often affects young children, although the bites are rarely discovered. Because larvae usually contain no pathogens, their stings are almost never contagious.

The following spring, the tick, which has developed into a “nymph” after the first blood meal, lies in wait again. Nymphs are about one to two millimeters in size and transparent. They climb up blades of grass and attack larger animals such as rabbits, foxes or birds. If the local mouse population was infected, they can transmit diseases, including to humans. Because they are plentiful and difficult to spot, they are the greatest threat.

After another four to 12 months, the now adult female tick goes in search of prey a third time (the adult male is only needed for copulation and then dies). It has a horizontal radius of action of up to ten meters and can climb about one meter high. She likes to be brushed off by a deer, a wild boar or even by a passing person. If not caught before then, she will feed on her host’s blood for up to two weeks, after which she will fall to the ground and lay her eggs.

There are therefore many ticks where mice and other small mammals have their homes. An optimal biotope should also be protected from light, wind and moisture, because larvae and nymphs in particular dry out quickly. Tall grass and bushes at the edge of deciduous forests are therefore particularly popular. Lying down in the high grass at the edge of the forest or in a clearing or letting your children play there is therefore not a good idea. On the other hand, ticks are generally not found on open meadows and in (grassless) coniferous forests. The drought is also the reason why the Bloodslurpers take a lull in combat during the summer months.

Whether ticks can transmit diseases depends in particular on the small mammals living in the area. When the larvae become infected, the resulting nymphs are contagious. Because nymphs can also become infected during their blood meal, the risk of infection is greatest from adult ticks. The stings of adult animals are also the most dangerous because they crawl further up and more often sting the trunk or head area; Lyme disease in particular is then more severe than with bites on the extremities. On the other hand, the females, which are around four millimeters in size, are also the easiest to spot; you can often already feel them when they walk around on the skin. They do us the favor of looking for a suitable spot for a particularly long time – sometimes over an hour – before they settle down for the last meal of their tick life.

2. After the excursion comes the inspection

The second rule is therefore: After the trip comes the inspection. If ticks are removed within six hours after the start of the sucking act, infection with bacteria or parasites is almost impossible. The thirsty parasites first fill themselves with blood and then vomit the indigestible remains back into the wound (bon appétit!). Because infection only occurs with this “regurgitation”, almost all infections can be prevented by detecting the invaders in good time.

In the case of viruses, however, the transmission is faster. The pathogens of TBE (and probably also of Crimean-Congo fever) are found in the saliva with which the ticks wet the wound right at the beginning of the act of sucking. Among other things, this prevents the blood from clotting and turns the tiny wound into a cornucopia from which the arachnids can slurp for days. The viruses are greatly diluted in the process, so that an infection rarely occurs immediately. However, one should not wait longer than an hour with the removal in order to avoid a reasonably reliable transmission of the TBE. It is therefore not a mistake to occasionally check a tick area during the migration to see whether a stowaway is crawling around in the lower leg area (correspondingly higher in children).

3. Avoid risk areas

The third advice is to avoid known TBE areas for recreational activities. Because the infections are sustained by the local colonies of small mammals (especially mice) and ticks have only a very limited range of action, the sources of infection are no larger than a football field (and often much smaller). In some communities, the experts know exactly in which clearing or at which bend in the local stream the TBE-infected ticks are lurking.

Mapping these hotspots, however, would require regular catching and testing of ticks and mice, which most municipalities don’t have the money for. Since TBE infections are only recorded at district level, the entire district or city is considered a “risk area”, although there is actually only a small area with an increased risk of infection. For example, the fact that the entire metropolis of Munich has recently been declared a risk area is due to a handful of infections that occurred in a limited area on the eastern edge of the Perlacher Forest. The Robert Koch Institute has been warning of the need for more precise mapping of the TBE risk areas for decades – so far without success.

In view of rising average temperatures, changes in native tick populations and a possible increase in the risk of exotic pathogens, it would be high time to systematically and comprehensively record the risks posed by arachnids. However, as long as most people do not know whether there is a TBE hotspot at the daily dog ​​run or in their popular excursion destination, only vaccination remains for a reasonably reliable protection. The fact that this would actually be superfluous in most cases does not seem to bother the responsible politicians. And the vaccine manufacturers are happy every year about the warmer weather.

