Kenneth and Elaine Langone Donate $200 Million to NYU Long Island School of Medicine, Ensuring Free Medical Education for Students

Title: Kenneth and Elaine Langone Donate $200 Million to NYU Long Island School of Medicine

Subtitle: Donation Ensures Full-Tuition Scholarships and Increases Access to Healthcare on Long Island

[City], [Date] – Kenneth and Elaine Langone, the renowned philanthropists and co-founder of Home Depot, have made a generous gift of $200 million to NYU Long Island School of Medicine, as announced in a university press release. The donation aims to secure the continuous provision of free medical education, with a focus on primary care, such as internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and general surgery.

The Langones’ remarkable contribution guarantees that all medical students, regardless of their financial situation, will receive full-tuition scholarships at the NYU Long Island School of Medicine indefinitely. This pledge will not only provide more opportunities for future physicians but also increase access to healthcare on Long Island.

Kenneth Langone, Chairman of the NYU Langone Board of Trustees, stated, “By providing our future physicians with an affordable education, we are investing in a brighter, healthier future for all, particularly here on Long Island where Elaine and I grew up.”

In honor of Robert I. Grossman, the CEO of NYU Langone Health and dean of the esteemed NYU Grossman School of Medicine in Manhattan, the institution will be renamed ‘NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine.’ Kenneth Langone expressed gratitude towards Grossman, asserting that “offering a free, world-class medical education here on Long Island ensures that many of these future doctors will remain and practice on Long Island.”

Dean Robert I. Grossman praised the Langones’ gift, remarking, “This extraordinary gift from Ken and Elaine ensures that, like the class entering today, students for generations to come will be able to pursue their passion for medicine, regardless of background and financial status.” Dr. Grossman highlighted the school’s commitment to producing exceptional opportunities for talented students and emphasized the importance of focusing on primary care and serving local communities.

Launched four years ago, NYU Long Island School of Medicine offers a condensed three-year program, distinguishing itself from traditional medical schools that typically follow a four-year curriculum.

The Langones’ landmark donation, which establishes the NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine, signifies a major milestone in medical education. Through their philanthropic vision, Kenneth and Elaine Langone are paving the way for a brighter future for aspiring medical professionals while ensuring accessible healthcare for Long Island communities.

*Keep reading:*

· Walmart offers free financial education course for associates, customers, and communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

