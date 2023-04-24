Home » Kenya, 47 bodies exhumed in the forest of horror: “They let themselves die of hunger on the orders of the leader of the sect”
Kenya, 47 bodies exhumed in the forest of horror: “They let themselves die of hunger on the orders of the leader of the sect”

Kenya, 47 bodies exhumed in the forest of horror: “They let themselves die of hunger on the orders of the leader of the sect”

Over the weekend, 47 bodies buried near Malindi, a city on Kenya’s east coast, were exhumed as part of a local police investigation into a preacher who is said to have urged his followers to starve to meet Jesus. As reported by the Bbc, it is Paul Mackenzie Nthenge who is part of Good News International Church, a Christian-inspired religious group considered by many to be a cult, who declares his innocence and is awaiting a trial that will begin shortly against him. The bodies of the victims, some of them children, were found in Shakahola forest, and police suspect there may be more in the area. Already in recent weeks, in fact, the authorities had rescued over a dozen followers of the group, of which 4 did not make it and three are hospitalized in serious conditions. The country is known to have a problem of religious cults which often lead to dangerous practices.

