news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAIROBI, MARCH 20 – Police shooting, tear gas, one injured and three MPs arrested. This is the provisional balance sheet of the first clashes this morning in Nairobi, in the context of the national demonstration of the opposition against the government, when the arrival of the leaders of the Azimio La Umoja coalition, led by Raila Odinga, the rival of the current President William Ruto who claims the “legitimate” victory in the August 2022 elections, in his opinion rigged in favor of his opponent.



The protests announced by Odinga focus on this and on the cost of living. Senator Stewart Madzayo and deputies Amina Mnyazi and Ken Chonga were arrested as they attempted to enter the armored area of ​​the capital close to the State House, the presidential palace.



In the Kibera slum, the police opened fire on a demonstrator, seriously wounding him. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, according to local media. (HANDLE).

