Kenyan government, infant mortality halved since 1989 – Medicine

(ANSA) – NAIROBI, JULY 05 – Infant mortality in Kenya is continuously declining and has even more than halved in the last 33 years. This was revealed by a research published by the Kenyan National Statistics Office (Knbs) and commissioned by the Ministry of Health.



According to the report, updated last year, the newborn mortality rate decreased from 90 deaths per 1,000 births in 1989 to 41 in 2022.



Similarly, the death rate affecting children under five fell from 61 per 1,000 in 1989 to nearly half (32) last year as well.



In general, as can be read in the report published on the Knbs website, since 2008 there has been a constant and significant reduction in the problems linked to the growth of children under the age of five, especially as regards chronic malnutrition, which has 35% to 18% over 14 years.



In addition, 80% of children aged 12 to 23 months received all basic immunizations in 2022. (HANDLE).



