New from InfectoPharm for psoriasis vulgaris

Keratoson Comp. Ointment and solution (Image source: © InfectoPharm)

Heppenheim, June 15, 2023 – As of July 1, 2023, InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH Keratoson comp. solution and ointment with the proven fixed combination of a class 2 steroid and salicylic acid at attractive prices.

Keratoson comp. is used for the therapy of mild to moderately severe psoriasis vulgaris, in which an anti-inflammatory and at the same time keratolytic effect is desired. Keratoson comp. is offered in two dosage forms for different skin areas.

Easy to apply – from head to toe

Keratoson comp. Solution is ideal for use on hairy skin areas such as the scalp. The solution is easy to distribute and cools pleasantly. Compared to the competition, it offers a significant price advantage.

Keratoson comp. The solution is available in pack sizes of 60 ml for EUR 29.98 and 100 ml for EUR 48.50.

Keratoson comp. Ointment is used to treat plaque on the body such as knees and elbows. It is suitable for dry and low-fat skin in the subacute to chronic condition.

The 25 g tube of the Keratoson comp. Ointment is available for EUR 23.37 and the 50 g tube for EUR 29.98.

Image source: © InfectoPharm

About InfectoPharm

InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH specializes in the new and further development of medicinal products for children. For more than 30 years, the family-run German company has distinguished itself as a courageous pioneer in the industry. The portfolio currently includes around 130 preparations with numerous innovations for the areas of pediatrics, infectiology, pneumology, dermatology and allergology, which are increasingly attracting international attention. The consilium service is available to specialist groups free of charge as a product-neutral advisory and knowledge transfer service.

The InfectoPharm Group includes branches in Austria and Italy as well as the two German subsidiaries Pädia GmbH and Beyvers GmbH. With more than 350 employees, the group achieves annual sales of around EUR 250 million (2022), with average growth of 15 percent. InfectoPharm regularly receives awards from the medical profession, such as the “Golden Tablet” or currently as a “Crisis-Proof Employer” from Creditreform.

www.infectopharm.com

company contact

InfectoPharm Drugs and Consilium GmbH

Maike Petersen

Von-Humboldt-Strasse 1

64646 Heppenheim

06252 95-7000

06252 95-8844



Press contact

rfw. communication

Ina Biehl-v.Richthofen

Poststrasse 9

64293 Darmstadt

06151 3990-0

