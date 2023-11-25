Ketamine: drug without the high | TIME ONLINE

You could call it the principle of alcohol-free beer: separating what actually belongs together – the taste of the beer from the alcohol content in the blood, the effect from the side effects. Researchers are currently trying to do something very similar for the treatment of depression: to develop an effective drug that does not have any intoxicating side effects. If this succeeds, millions of people could be helped.

In the electrophysiology laboratory at the Freiburg University Hospital, a doctoral student sits in front of a microscope and looks at the brain of a mouse. More precisely, a slice of the brain of a mouse, a third of a millimeter thick. The mouse has been dead for hours, but the cells are still alive. “This allows us to measure the strength with which stimuli are passed on from cell to cell,” explains Stefan Vestring, a scientist in the working group. “You can see the answer straight away.” The doctoral student looks for long extensions of nerve cells in the tissue and inserts an extremely thin electrode into them. The fibers are connected to a single nerve cell via a synapse. The doctoral student inserts another electrode into this second nerve cell. The experiment can begin.

