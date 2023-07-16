Ketamine effective for treatment-resistant depression. « Medicine in the Library

Ketamine effective for treatment-resistant depression.

In a research published in the British Journal of Psychiatrythe researchers led byUNSW Sydney and affiliated Black Dog Institute found that more than one in five participants achieved total remission of depressive symptoms after a month of biweekly injections of ketamine, while a third had an improvement of at least 50%. The study was a collaboration between six academic units for mood disorders in Australia and one in New Zealand and was funded by the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC).

Generic ketamine injections are potentially hundreds of dollars cheaper than the proprietary ketamine nasal spray, also used to treat severe depression.

Foto: Getty Images

In addition to the positive results, one of the outstanding benefits of using generic ketamine for treatment resistant depression is that it is much cheaper than other formulations of ketamine currently in use.

Read the full text of the article:

Efficacy and safety of a 4-week course of repeated subcutaneous ketamine injections for treatment-resistant depression (KADS study): Randomised double-blind active-controlled trial.

Loo, C., Glozier, N., Barton, D., Baune, B., Mills, N., Fitzgerald, P., . . . Rodgers, A. (2023).

The British Journal of Psychiatry, 1-9. doi:10.1192/bjp.2023.79

Trial registration: ACTRN12616001096448 at www.anzctr.org.au.

I like:

“Like” Loading…

Related

This entry was posted on luglio 16, 2023 a 7:07 am and is filed under News-search. Marked by tags: pharmacology, neurology, psychiatry. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.