Ketchup on spaghetti? The (food) crime most hated by Italians

Crimes against Italian dishes

Italy is renowned for its delicious food and is considered one of the best gastronomic cuisines in the world. But often Italian cuisine he is the victim of terrifying and obscene gestures: the so-called food crimes. Bonusfinder Italy explored these food crimes and surveyed 1,400 people living in Italy to find out what hilarious and unspeakable acts tourists do over Italian food.

Highlights of the study

Almost 2 out of 3 Italians say that “putting ketchup on spaghetti” is the food crime par excellence.

More than 62% of Italians interviewed find pineapple on pizza “very upsetting”.

Breaking spaghetti annoys 55% of Italians.

Putting ketchup on spaghetti 64.6%

The survey shows that putting ketchup on spaghetti is the worst perceived crime against Italian food, with 64.6% of Italians finding this habit irritating. The disturbance is felt more in the 40+ age group with almost 3 out of 4 Italians who consider it a food crime (72%) while the under 40s are not particularly bothered by it with more than 1 out of 4 (28%) who label it as a crime.

Putting pineapple on pizza 62.4%

Not far behind, ranking as the second worst food crime for Italians, is the infamous and controversial pineapple on pizza, with 62.4% finding this act “shocking”. In Campania about 2 out of 3 people (64%) interviewed never want to see pineapple on their pizza. In Lazio this percentage exceeds 70%.

Put the pasta in cold water and then boil it 56.9%

The third is “putting pasta in cold water and then boiling it” with 56% of Italians agreeing it is an annoying habit. Interestingly, over 70% of those who consider this a crime are over the age of 40.

Break spaghetti 55.1%

Breaking spaghetti is in fourth place, just above the middle (55%). The 40+ age group is the most annoyed by this gesture (73%), with women much more likely to take offense (62%) than men (38%).

Refusing to share food 52.1

In fifth place is the refusal to share food with others which, according to the survey, upset 1 out of 2 Italians (52.1%).

Methodology

Bonusfinder.it tried to discover the worst “food crimes” that can be committed against Italian cuisine. A survey was conducted in Italy which asked participants multiple choice questions. In total, 1,400 people completed the survey, aged 18-61+. The survey was conducted between the dates of Thursday, May 3, 2023 – May 12, 2023. The survey questions were determined using information on the most common Italian food crimes from online sources including YouGov, Reddit, Euronews (as well as expert opinion of Italian people familiar with food and culture).

