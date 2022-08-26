Keto bread with zucchini, try the recipe that is prepared in two minutes and we will taste a good piece of low carb ketogenic bread.

All to run for cover after having strayed in these days of August between dinners, holiday dinners and a few too many parties. The ketogenic diet is the most desired but also the most complex one to carry on. But how much is lost with the keto? From a minimum of 2 to a maximum of 4 kilos can be lost easily, but only by strictly following the instructions and never improvising, you would only do a great deal of damage.

We are in the phase in which it is necessary to favor protein and vegetable foods with a low glycemic index and if we take things not foreseen, we can obtain the opposite effect by gaining weight. But let’s get back to us. Even in the low carb diet we can eat bread, the keto one of course. Very well, and how do you prepare it? Here is the recipe for keto bread with zucchini.

Keto bread with zucchini

Here we are, the recipe for keto bread with zucchini to accompany our protein lunches without taking carbohydrates that can damage our food phase to lose weight.

Ingredients

200 g of grated courgette

2 tablespoons of almond flour

1 egg

2 tablespoons of flaxseed flour

30 g of Parmesan cheese

half a tablespoon of psyllium husk

Sale

pepe

chives

20 ml of water

Keto courgette bread, try the two-minute recipe. Method

Obviously, first we have to take care of the vegetables by washing them thoroughly and then ticking and cutting them. But how are we going to cut them? We will grate them to make them more easily amalgamated with the mixture we are going to make. We squeeze the zucchini well with it potato masher and put them in a bowl and add all dry ingredients. Let’s mix them and then let’s add the egg and start mixing everything. We add the water slowly and continue to mix well.

How to make keto bread with zucchini

We use the hand whisk until the mixture is well blended. We put everything in a container that is suitable for microwave cooking and proceed with cooking for 1 minute at medium speed at 600 W, then for another minute increasing the speed to the maximum, 800 W. At this point in our keto bread with zucchini is ready, but if we like the crunchiness, cut it into slices and pass it back on the plate so that it takes on the desired crunchiness. Enjoy your meal, lightly.

