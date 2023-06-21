Ketogenic Diet: how to make it, what it is, menu. when it is best to avoid it, contraindications

The ketogenic diet, like all diets, must be taken seriously. But what exactly is it about? Can everyone do it?

Do one diet tailored to your needs is extremely important for general well-being and for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Everyone has unique nutritional needs, tailored to their needs, based on factors such as age, gender, physical activity, metabolism and any medical conditions. Following a personalized diet can have numerous health benefits, short and long term.

A diet adapted to your needs can provide the right amount of essential nutrients, such as the integration of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals, essential for the correct functioning of our body. However, there are many diets that can be prescribed, and more and more often we hear about one in particular: the ketogenic diet.

What is the ketogenic diet and what does it include?

The ketogenic diet it is a type of diet that includes low carbohydrate intake, moderate protein intake and high fat intake.

What does the ketogenic diet include: the menu to follow (tantasalute.it)

The main purpose of this diet is to cause the body to enter a metabolic state called “ketonemia” or “ketoacidosis”, in which it will produce ketones as its primary source of energy, rather than carbohydrates. In this way, by drastically reducing the intake of carbohydrates in the diet and increasing the intake of fats, the body is encouraged to use fats as its primary energy source. In this way, the liver will convert fats into ketones, which are then used as fuel for the body, including the brain.

When you follow such a diet, yes limit your intake of carbohydrate-rich foods such as cereals, breads, pastas, rice, sugar, high-sugar fruits and some types of vegetables. At the same time, however, foods with a high fat content such as meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, olive oil, nuts and seeds are consumed as an alternative.

What effects does it have on the body and when is it best to avoid it

The ketogenic diet can have different effects on the body. First, it can help you achieve ketosis, which is a state in which your body efficiently burns fat for energy. This can lead to more weight loss, as the body will use fat stores to meet energy needs. In addition, some studies suggest that this type of diet may also have benefits on metabolic health, including the regulation of blood sugar and cholesterol levels. For this reason it can often be a suitable one especially for people with type 2 diabetes or with strong insulin resistance.

What are the risks of the ketogenic diet and who should avoid it (tantasalute.it)

The ketogenic diet includes a strict dietary path that may not be suitable for everyone. Just as no diet is universal, this isn’t either. People with liver, kidney, or pancreatic disorders should avoid this type of diet or consult with a physician before starting it. Someone medical conditions may require a regular intake of carbohydrates for proper functioning of the body.

Even people with type 1 diabetes they should avoid the ketogenic diet or follow it only under the careful supervision of a doctor. This is because it can affect blood sugar and insulin levels, which may require adjustments in diabetes management.

As well as during the pregnancy and breastfeeding, it is important to ensure an adequate supply of essential nutrients to support the growth and development of the fetus or newborn. The ketogenic diet may not provide all the nutrients you need in adequate amounts, so it’s best to avoid following one during these phases.

