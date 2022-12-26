There is a proliferation of pseudo-experts, influencers who recommend slimming diets of all kinds. The most popular one is certainly the high-protein diet which minimizes or completely eliminates the consumption of carbohydrates in the face of high amounts of protein food. The danger is that such proposals, not offered by specialists, can cause serious damage to people’s health. Plus, in the generic term “high protein” it happens that even diets that have nothing to do with this definition end up there. Like that ketogenic. We asked the teacher to elaborate on the subject Anna Maria Colao, endocrinologist and president of Sie (Italian Society of Endocrinology), full professor of Endocrinology and metabolic diseases, Unesco chair of Education for health and sustainable development, Federico II University of Naples.

Professor Colao, first of all when can a diet be defined as “high protein”?

“When you eat more than one gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. In reality, this value is far exceeded in high-protein diets. Especially in the case of bodybuilders who set themselves the goal of significantly increasing muscle mass. But one fact must be immediately specified: high-protein diets have very specific indications and must always be followed by expert nutritionists”.

In fact, however, they enjoy a certain success because they would make you lose weight.

“Of course, if we remove carbohydrates and insert a lot of protein, part of the energy expenditure is consumed only to use what has been eaten”.

But eating too much protein causes risks…

“To digest proteins, the liver, the organ responsible for their transformation, cconsumes energy to save sugars causing liver fatigue in these cases; the same thing happens for the kidney, the organ responsible for the elimination of waste products deriving from the digestion of proteins. The risk we run – but we are talking about people who follow these diets without control, perhaps even adding amino acid supplements to amplify the effects – is liver and kidney failure. It comes to this because you’ve really gone too far and for a long time.”

Paradoxically, one of the main factors influencing the risk of becoming obese is excessive protein consumption, as revealed by the EPIC study: 500,000 Europeans followed up since the 1990s have shown that those who were slim later became overweight or obese; those who were overweight became obese; and those who were already obese became severely obese. In all three cases, those who gained weight were those who ate the most protein. What do you think?

“The European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) study is undoubtedly one of the most mammoth and courageous prospective studies ever undertaken in history. This study is not only a valuable source of information from a scientific point of view, but has helped to relaunch a much debated and controversial topic, nutrition, which in recent years has become very heterogeneous ranging from the debate on veganism and vegetarianism to the hot topic of GMO food, to the toxicity of the products in the supply chain. As previously mentioned, excessive protein consumption, by modifying liver and kidney function, can contribute to a worsening of health and, therefore, in the long term, an individual’s weight can also increase. The result of the EPIC study should probably also be seen in the light of the physical exercise of these 500,000 participants”.

Which categories of people should never follow a high protein diet?

“The high protein diet is not recommended for all patients with hepatic and renal insufficiency, even at a mild level, and for pregnant women”.

And we come to the ketogenic diet: why is it mistakenly included among the high protein diets?

“Our organism, to develop energy, prefers to use the sugar base through the Krebs chemical cycle, which is produced inside our mitochondria and which allows you to develop energy to feed heartbeat, respiration, intestinal and renal activity, in short, all the biological functions of our body… It is the so-called basal metabolic rate; if we keep within a diet typical of the Mediterranean diet with the consumption of complex and whole carbohydrates of 100-150 g per day, and if on average we do at least 30-40 minutes of daily walking as physical activity, the sugar we consume it is sufficient for these physical and metabolic needs. On the other hand, when we remove sugars from our diet, going below the quantity of about 50 g per day, we form ketone bodies because in the presence of reduced levels of oxaloacetate these do not allow acetyl CoA to ‘enter’ the Krebs cycle. This allows you to use the fat reserves set aside when you have eaten more sugar than consumed to form energy. It is a process that has allowed us to overcome the famines of the past. In summary, a ketogenic diet is not high in protein, but a diet with very low sugar consumption”.

Who is it best suited for?

“It is recommended for those with a high fat mass: the chemical pattern you activate makes you metabolize the fat reserves you have set aside. You produce ketone bodies which have a natural anti-inflammatory action as opposed to sugars which can be very inflammatory, when sugars are taken without exercise. THE Ketone bodies are natural anorectics and therefore those who use this dietary scheme are rarely hungry”.

How long can it be followed?

This diet was first proposed in the 1920s to treat drug-resistant epileptic children. Indeed, ketone bodies they produce an effective calming effect on the electrical-brain circuit. These children then followed a ketogenic diet for life. In other words, the absence of simple sugars is not problematic: we have developed as human beings with a diet based on berries, oilseeds, fruits, game, doing a lot of physical activity; cereals arrived long after human development. So it’s not a diet in itself that can cause problems, but must be checked over time, under medical supervisionor – also because at the beginning of this diet mineral salts are lost which must be integrated – and for the period in which the objective of losing the extra kilos must be achieved”.

However, the Mediterranean diet remains the ideal to recommend.

“If you have a normal weight and want to maintain it, due to the physical activity you do, the Mediterranean diet is absolutely recommended; the problem arises for those who accumulate many extra kilos. We also take into account that many chronic patients such as heart patients, diabetics and many others are dysmetabolic patients: attention to sugar consumption and physical movement would have been highly desirable to prevent chronic diseases so widespread today”.

When can ketone bodies represent a risk factor?

“For example, in the absence of insulin. Keto-acidotic coma occurs in type 1 diabetes, therefore in people in whom the pancreas does not produce insulin which has the task of making the cells use sugar as nourishment. An individual with normal insulin levels cannot produce excess ketone bodies, except if he doesn’t take them separately, as happens in some who attend the gym and can abuse ketones “.

Is the ketogenic diet used in hospitals as an adjuvant for oncological therapies?

“Yes, in recent years it is used, for example, in patients with bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer because the ketone bodies have an anti-inflammatory effect. The pathophysiological basis for the use of low or very low sugar consumption diets considers that the neoplastic cell feeds on sugar so if we starve it of its main nourishment it slows down its growth. The data available on this mechanism are not yet sufficient to draw clear conclusions, but more and more research is accumulating in recent years.