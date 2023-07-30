Ketogenic Diet: More Counterproductive, But Does It Work? All the pros and cons | If you love these foods this is the one for you

Ketogenic Diet – Pexel

Some people love it and some people hate it on the ketogenic diet. But if you decide to follow it you must love these foods very much, otherwise it’s not for you.

We’ve been hearing about it for many years ketogenic diet. Many who argue without a doubt that it is very effectiveothers instead, that it is even counterproductive. What is certain is that undergoing a certain type of nutrition only makes sense to the extent that the body responds optimally to this change, sometimes radical.

When you decide to lose weight you undergo diets that can also be wrong. All of those come to mind do it yourself diets that promise to make you lose 7 kilos in 7 days. Low-calorie diets that generally make you lose weight, but in the long run are not effective at all.

The only real way that What a diet has to be effective and allow for visible results to be obtained even in the long run, is to act on the deep mechanisms of the organism. These are the reasons that prompted the experts to deal with the ketogenic diet and the conclusions that it was possible to draw from them are really interesting.

The ketogenic diet would not only be effective for weight loss, but also for a targeted intervention on the body.

Keto diet helps health

Many are the proponents of the ketogenic dietfirmly convinced that it is not only effective for weight loss but also for achieving good general health. Keto nutrition would be able to reduce inflammation of the tissues, the cause not only of weight gain, but also of a series of pathologies that can be prevented. The dishes of those who adopt a ketogenic diet contain proteins, fats, vegetables with a minimum quantity of carbohydrates. On the other hand, both sugars and cheeses that are excessively fat must be eliminated. Raising the amount of good fats you ingest during your meals would be used as a source of energy.

By doing so, a hypermetabolism effective for combating muscle pain, tiredness, digestive problems and much more.

Cibi cheto e cibi non cheto

To follow a ketogenic diet, there are some foods that should be eliminated and others that can be eaten in moderate quantities. THE the first to be eliminated are cereals and legumes which have a high content of carbohydrates that inhibit ketogenesis. The matter of fats is different, which should be included in the diet. These are essential nutrients, just like proteins, vitamins and minerals. The proteins to be ingested are of animal origin

Unlike what nutritionists say, if you decide to start a ketogenic diet, you need to eliminate fruit from your meal. Rich in sugars it would end up interrupting ketogenesis.

